Fiber is total magic when it comes to keeping your body running efficiently. It helps you keep a healthy weight and lowers your chance of suffering from heart disease, diabetes, cholesterol, and some cancers, per the Mayo Clinic. And most importantly, fiber keeps your bowel movements regular. This is why it's important to learn the #1 best high-fiber food to eat for weight loss, according to dietitians.

You can get your fix of fiber for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from a variety of tasty foods. In fact, experts swear by high-fiber foods like navy beans, acorn squash, chia seeds, pomegranate seeds, apples, dried figs, canned pumpkin, and more as part of a well-balanced, healthy diet. But what is the absolute best high-fiber food to eat when you're looking to lose weight? We spoke with The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, members of our Medical Expert Board, who answer exactly that. Read on to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out 10 Best Breakfast Foods for Losing Weight & Gaining Muscle.

What is the best high-fiber food to eat for weight loss?

According to the Nutrition Twins, pistachios get first prize for a high-fiber weight-loss food. "When it comes to weight loss, the magical combination is to have both fiber and protein," they explain. "Many foods have one or the other, but it's rare to have both, but pistachios do! Fiber and protein work in tandem to keep you feeling satisfied, so you don't end up hungry and overeating soon after, [as] you do with many other foods that are simply high in fiber (foods like broccoli, oats, or berries) but have no protein."

One cup of pistachios (123 grams) offers 13 grams of fiber and 25 grams of protein, the ideal combo for weight loss. A one-ounce serving provides 3 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein, and it will only set you back around 159 calories.

"Another critical thing when it comes to weight loss is stabilizing blood sugar, and fiber and protein work together to do this, preventing energy highs followed by crashes that trigger the release cortisol, the belly fat hormone," The Nutrition Twins add. "Stabilizing blood sugar also prevents sugar cravings that occur after an energy/ blood sugar crash as the body craves a quick pick-me-up. Add that pistachios are also packed with antioxidants, which is very important since inflammation makes weight loss harder."

Here are some simple ways you can incorporate pistachios into your diet:

The Nutrition Twins share the best ways you can work more pistachios into your rotation.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1. With cottage cheese

If you're a cottage cheese and fruit fan, this is a simple meal to put together. Simply mix some pistachios, pomegranates, and blueberries with low-fat cottage cheese. This is a great weight-loss meal for breakfast or lunch, and it's packed with antioxidants.

2. With yogurt, oatmeal, or salad

Spruce up your Greek yogurt game with some shelled pistachios. The Nutrition Twins also suggest adding some pistachios to your oatmeal, cereal, salad, pasta, and even rice pilaf for a salty crunch.

3. Blended into a smoothie

If you haven't thought about adding pistachios to your smoothies, it's a tasty, fiber-packed addition. Blend them with your usual suspects like Greek yogurt, frozen berries, and protein powder for an easy on-the-go treat.

4. Incorporated into homemade trail mix

The next time you whip up some trail mix, be creative with your favorite ingredients. You can include dried fruit, popcorn, nuts, and more.

5. As the coating for your favorite fish or chicken

The possibilities for pistachios are endless! These nuts also make an excellent coating for your favorite fish or chicken dish and can kick up your hummus game.