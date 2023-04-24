7 Best Trader Joe's Desserts, According to Our Editors

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trader Joe's does a lot of things very well: cheese, snacks, grab-and-go foods, and frozen meals galore, to name just a few.

Dessert is another major speciality. The popular grocer puts out an impressive array of sweet delights, from cookies and ice creams to fancy imported pastries and decadent chocolate-covered everything.

It's one of the many reasons why the quirky California chain draws such constant crowds. Several of the editors here at Eat This, Not That! are regular shoppers, and even the most savory-focused staffer among us still admits to at least one sweet obsession from the retailer.

Here are seven of our favorite Trader Joe's indulgences right now.

1 Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches

Not to be too cliché, but Trader Joe's Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches were love at first bite for me. I love coffee-flavored anything, and Trader Joe's really nailed all the tastes and textures in this perfectly sized frozen treat. The ice cream is the perfect combination of bitter, creamy, and sweet, while the brownie pieces are sturdy enough to hold everything together without being tough or hard.—Zoe Strozewski, News Writer

2 Strawberries & Cream Gelato

As a kid, I was obsessed with the strawberry milkshakes at my local Dairy Queen. One of my favorite things about them was the bits of real strawberry in the mix. Sometimes these delicious chunks were too big and clogged the straw. Trying to dislodge the sticky fruit could be a real chore, but when you finally got it loose, the payoff was always super sweet and chewy. That nostalgic flavor memory came rushing back to me recently upon the first spoonful of Trader Joe's Strawberries & Cream Gelato. The gelato itself is wonderfully luscious but my inner child could not resist the candied strawberry pieces embedded in the dessert. Yum! Bonus: no straw necessary.—Chris Shott, Deputy Editor

3 Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

I absolutely cannot get enough of the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups from Trader Joe's. I'm a big Reese's gal, but these may be my new favorite. The thick dark chocolate outer layer, alongside an excessive amount of rich and creamy peanut butter, is relentlessly addictive and delicious. I recommend these to everyone I know who loves sweet and savory desserts.—Jordan Summers-Marcouillier, Editorial Assistant

4 Slightly Coated Dark Chocolate Almonds

I don't have much of a sweet tooth, so Trader Joe's Slightly Coated Dark Chocolate Almonds are the perfect dessert for me. They're crunchy, slightly salty, and have a light dusting of cocoa powder, rather than a thick shell of waxy, saccharine chocolate you typically get with chocolate-covered almonds. A serving size is pretty generous at 19 almonds, which only has 4 grams of sugar for a healthy 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein. I love that I can have as many or as few as I'm craving at the time and that I'm eating something that's good for me!—Olivia Tarantino, Managing Editor

5 Portugese Custard Tarts

"I can hear people, like, peeling out of their driveways immediately to go get these," mused Trader Joe's marketing exec Tara Miller, after announcing the return of these popular limited-time imports during the retailer's regular "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast last month. It's easy to see why. The retailer's frozen version of the traditional Portuguese pastel de nata come out of the oven incredibly crispy and flaky, with a satisfying crunch when you dig into them. The creamy custard filling is lightly sweet and lemony. They're good for dessert, or even for an indulgent breakfast, especially paired with strong black coffee.—Chris Shott 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Dark Chocolate Drizzled Plantain Chips

I love classic plantain chips, but these Dark Chocolate Drizzled Plantain Chips are next-level! They have a great balance of salty and sweet flavor, making them the perfect sugary snack or late-night dessert. If you're a fan of chocolate covered pretzels, add these to your shopping list.—Marisa DiPaolo, Social Media Director

7 Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

I strictly make a trip out of my way in order to get my hands on this dessert. I don't how TJ's makes the cookie soooo soft and gooey, while still maintaining a frozen ice cream treat. The spread of mini chocolate chips (the most superior of chocolate chips) around the outside of the sandwich is my favorite part because it adds a really nice crunch and extra chocolate in every bite.—Jordan Summers-Marcouillier