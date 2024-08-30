10 Best Sam's Club Deals You Can Score in September

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

September marks the beginning of one of the most exciting times of the year. School is back in session, and restaurant chains are updating their menus with cozy seasonal items. Sam's Club shoppers have a little extra excitement coming their way this September thanks to its latest list of tantalizing monthly deals.

Through Sept. 22, Sam's Club members can score discounts on a wide array of products through the retailer's Instant Savings program, which automatically applies the markdowns at checkout. The discounted products include staple household items like cleaning supplies and coffee. Sam's Club also has plenty of enticing promotions lined up for the back-to-school crowd, including discounts on convenient breakfast options and grab-and-go snacks.

We've rounded up the 10 best deals that Sam's Club shoppers won't want to miss this September below. Since these are only a sampling of the hundreds of markdowns at the retailer this month, shoppers who want to discover even more deals should check out the full list of September Instant Savings offers on the Sam's Club website.

Starbucks K-Cups

Nutrition information unavailable.

If coffee is an eternal must-have in your household, there's no better time than now to stock up at Sam's Club. Several Starbucks K-Cup varieties—including Pike Place Roast, Single-Origin Sumatra, Veranda Blend, French Roast, and Decaf House Blend—are marked down by $8 this month. Priced at $31.98 after the discount, all of these options are sold in 72-count boxes.

Cheez-It crackers

Nutrition: (Per Pouch)

Calories: 210

Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 320 mg

Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: less than 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 4 g

Are you on the hunt for affordable, grab-and-go lunchbox snacks? If so, you might want to keep an eye out for this Cheez-It deal during your next Sam's Club run. Sold in boxes with 45 pre-portioned pouches, the popular cheesy crackers are selling for $12.98 this September after a $2 discount. The markdown applies to classic Cheez-It crackers, as well as the white cheddar variety. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips

Nutrition: (Per Serving)

Calories: 170

Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 620 mg

Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein: 17 g

Just Bare products are already a huge favorite among consumers, but the brand's chicken strips are all the more enticing this month with a $2 discount at Sam's Club. With a discounted price of $13.98, the strips inside these three-pound bags are lightly breaded and contain no preservatives, artificial ingredients, antibiotics, or added hormones or steroids.

Tide Pods

While this sizable box of Tide Pods typically costs around $29.98 at Sam's Club, the common cleaning item is selling for just $23.98 this September. Each box comes with four bags containing 156 pods, which is hopefully enough to cover the typical consumer's detergent needs for quite some time. This deal is limited to one per customer.

Ragu Old World Style Traditional Pasta Sauce

Nutrition: (Per Serving)

Calories: 60

Fat: 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 480 mg

Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein: 2 g

Sam's Club is offering Ragu's Old World Style Traditional Pasta Sauce for a steal this September. The retailer has knocked $2 off the original price and selling three 45-ounce jars—likely enough to get you through quite a few pasta dinners—for just $6.98 almost all month.

Gatorade

Nutrition:

Fruit Punch Gatorade (Per Bottle)

Calories: 80

Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 160 mg

Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein: 0 g

Not just one, but three types of Gatorade variety packs are $3.20 off through Sept. 22: the Zero Sugar Thirst Quencher Variety Pack, Liberty Variety Pack, and Core Variety Pack with the classic Fruit Punch, Orange, and Lemon-Lime flavors. Each pack costs $12.58 after the discount and contains 28 12-ounce bottles.

Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches

Nutrition: (Per Sandwich)

Calories: 410

Fat: 27 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 590 mg

Carbs: 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein: 13 g

While frozen breakfasts can certainly be enjoyed year-round, they can be especially handy to have around while navigating chaotic mornings during the back-to-school season. Luckily, Sam's Club is offering a $2 markdown on Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant Sandwiches this September. With a discounted price of $11.98, each box comes with 12 frozen sandwiches that can be reheated in the microwave or oven.

Chobani Flip Lowfat Greek Yogurt Variety Pack

Nutrition:

S'more S'mores Chobani Flip (Per Serving)

Calories: 150

Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 65 mg

Carbs: 21 g (Fiber: less than 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein: 9 g

Chobani Flip yogurts—pre-portioned cups that come with an array of sweet mix-ins—are selling for $2 less than usual at Sam's Club throughout September. Now priced at $12.98, the discounted variety packs contain 16 cups total and four flavor options: S'more S'mores, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Pumpkin Harvest Crisp.

Tyson chicken products

Nutrition:

White Meat Chicken Nuggets (Per Serving)

Calories: 240

Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 500 mg

Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein: 13 g

Sam's Club members can score $2 discounts on two Tyson chicken items this month: Frozen White Meat Chicken Nuggets and Frozen Grilled Sweet Teriyaki Flavored Chicken Fillets. Sold in five-pound and 3.5-pound bags, respectively, both products are selling for $11.98 this month after the discount.

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pacs

In addition to its enticing Tide Pods deal, Sam's Club is offering an exciting discount on dishwasher detergent as well this September. Cascade's 81-count Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent Pacs are selling for $17.98 thanks to a $5 discount at the retailer this month. However, interested customers should take note that this offer is limited to one per member.