If you're looking for a quick, healthy drink or bowl that can keep you powered throughout the day, look no further than a popular smoothie chain. Smoothies have been a popular go-to drink for many throughout the years and many chains now offer trendy smoothie bowls as well.

In 2022, the drinkable smoothie got even more popular, according to research firm Datassential, with nearly half of restaurants reporting increases in overall beverage sales as foot traffic returned and unique flavor combinations caught on with customers. And smoothie bowls are super popular as well with Smoothie King reporting over one million sold just six weeks after debuting the item.

Smoothie chains abound because, while often healthy, smoothies can sometimes feel like a pain to make. Not only do you have to remember to freeze your fruits and veggies beforehand, but you also have to deal with cleanup. Found throughout the country, these top-rated smoothie spots serve delicious smoothie blends made from high-quality produce in a flash. Many chains also offer fun, nutrient-rich add-ins, such as nut butter, immune boosters, and energy shots, that will keep you feeling satisfied.

From a famous smoothie chain that has been a fan favorite since the 1970s to newer spots that use organic ingredients to create their concoctions, here are some of the 10 best smoothie chains in America. You never know, one may not be too far away for you.

1 Smoothie King

Smoothie King is probably one of the first smoothie spots you think of when you hear the words "smoothie chain," considering it's been around since the 1970s. Known for its extensive menu of smoothies, this famous chain has over 1,300 locations throughout the world, so you're most likely never too far away from one.

It even offers smoothies based on needs and interests (such as immunity, fitness, or weight loss). For example, if you're looking for a smoothie to help with weight loss try something from the Manage Weight Blends menu. If you need a little boost in the morning check out the Energized Blend Menu. Plus, as mentioned above, the chain recently added smoothie bowls that are wildly popular.

Plus, if you haven't been to Smoothie King for a while, it's worth another look. The chain overhauled its menu a few years back to make it healthier, cutting sugar, and focusing on fresh ingredients. Plus, the chain has a list of all the ingredients it pledges to never include in its smoothies.

2 Jamba Juice

Known for its delicious smoothies, smoothie bowls, and juice shots, Jamba Juice has been keeping people satisfied since the 1990s. Founded in San Luis Obispo, California, Jamba Juice actually started as the "senior project" of a California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student named Kirk Perron, who was big on biking and following a healthy lifestyle. Today it has over 800 locations, where its uniquely-named smoothies (like PB Chocolate Love, Razzmatazz, Orange Dream Machine, and Strawberry Surf Rider) are all made to order.

3 Pressed

If you're looking for delicious bottled smoothies and juices made from natural ingredients like pineapple, strawberry, almond butter, and turmeric, Pressed is the place to go. Founded in 2010 by a group of friends, the popular smoothie and juice spot first appeared as a small 25-foot "juice closet" in Los Angeles and then a juice truck in Malibu, but has now grown into a famous chain that has stores throughout the country. Each of their smoothies or juices is made with premium ingredients, including seasonal produce, and the brand always tries to avoid added sugars and preservatives.

4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Don't let the name fool you, Tropical Smoothie, which has over 1,000 locations, sells so much more than just tropical-flavored smoothies. Its menu offers a variety of hearty smoothies, of course, plus sandwiches, soups, quesadillas, salads, and flatbreads.

The smoothie menu is divided into sections like Super Veggies, Balanced Fusions, Fruit Blends, and Tropical Treats. Some stand-outs are The Avocalada, which is a blend of avocado, pineapple, spinach, kale, coconut, and lime, and the Strawberry Daiquiri Smoothie, which tastes just like the famed happy hour cocktail.

Founded in Florida in 1993, the chain uses responsibly-sourced, high-quality ingredients and gets involved in the communities it serves through charitable organizations and by supporting local sports programs. It even offers edible straws!

5 Juice Press

Want a delicious, healthy smoothie fast? Two words: Juice Press. Born in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York City, the buzzy smoothie and juice chain makes nutrient-dense blends using only the freshest highest-quality organic ingredients. You can also expect no preservatives, gums, processed sugars, or GMOs in any of their menu items. The chain has 82 locations in eight states, though most are in the New York area.

Try the chain's made-to-order Ginger Immunity Smoothie if you want something to boost your health. If you're looking for a berry-packed drink try the Fountain of Youth Smoothie, which is a blend of strawberry, banana, raspberry, blueberry chia seeds, stevia, maple, and water. If you've got a sweet tooth check out the Chocolate Dipped Strawberry with strawberries, chocolate chips, pumpkin butter, cinnamon, bananas, and more. The chain also has smoothie bowls, soups, and coffee.

6 Maui Wowi Hawaiian

Among the highest-quality smoothies, Maui Wowi's drinks are made from all-natural ingredients like non-fat yogurt, fruit juices, fruit purees, and all-natural flavorings. Started in the early 1980s by Jeff and Jill Summerhays because they were looking for a healthy alternative to sugar-filled foods, the fun smoothie chain has now grown into a 400-plus location enterprise that's found in over 30 states.

If you find yourself at a Maui Wowi, be sure to try out the strawberry, banana, and kiwi-lime-filled Sunny Paradise smoothie, which tastes as good as it looks, or the Mango Orange option, which provides a (naturally) sweet start to your day.

7 Planet Smoothie

Known as the third-largest chain of smoothie stores in the United States, Planet Smoothie has been whipping up healthy, high-quality drinks made from real fruit since 1995. The chain has about 100 stores across the U.S.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The menu is filled with many smoothie options separated by categories, like Energy, Superfood, Protein, Meal Replacement, and more. The chain even offers healthy smoothie mix-ins and add-on options, including whole grain oats, chia seeds, acai, and honey, and multivitamins, immunity, and energy blasts are also available.

8 Orange Julius

Orange Julius, which started out as a juice stand in Los Angeles in the 1920s, has grown into one of the biggest juice and smoothie chains with over 5,000 locations.

Known for its signature Orange Julius drink, which is made with orange juice, sweetener, milk, powdered eggs, and vanilla, the chain also has a few smoothie offerings that really hit the spot. If you're a fan of berries, be sure to try out the Tripleberry Fruit Smoothie which is made with real strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, and low-fat yogurt. And if you want something that's more lip-puckering, go for the Mango Pineapple Premium Fruit Smoothie that features real mango and pineapple combined with low-fat yogurt and ice.

9 Robeks

If you're looking for a smoothie spot that has a long list of options, then look no further than Robeks. Founded nearly 30 years ago in Los Angeles, this trusty smoothie chain makes healthy smoothies packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Some of the menu standouts include the Hero's Garden Superfood Smoothie, which is made with fresh spinach, matcha green tea, pineapple, bananas, and flax seeds, and the classic Strawnana Smoothie, filled with strawberries, bananas, apple juice, and nonfat frozen yogurt. The performance smoothies are also worth a mention. These energy-boosting smoothies are made using ingredients like whey protein, coffee, and multi-vitamin or energy shots. The chain also has juices, acai bowls, and premium toasts like Everything Avocado Toast.

10 Nékter Juice Bar

Nékter Juice Bar is the place to go if you're on the hunt for top-of-the-line smoothies that are made without unnecessary hidden sugars, artificial flavors, and processed ingredients. The popular spot, which has 160-plus locations throughout the country, offers a bunch of different smoothies, both classic and creative, plus smoothie bowls, fresh juices, juice shots, and juice cleanses. Each smoothie is made to order and blended with creamy cashew milk (which is made fresh daily) or coconut water.

One of the must-tries is The PB&J Smoothie which is made with peanut butter, dates, and strawberry chia jam—you can also get it in bowl form! Or, opt for the protein-packed Cold Brew Smoothie which incorporates cold brew, cashew milk, bananas, vanilla protein, and agave nectar.