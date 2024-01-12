Besides eating a balanced diet and getting in regular exercise, smart snacking is one of your best bets for achieving your weight loss goals. That's why ETNT chatted with Destini Moody, RDN, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian with Garage Gym Reviews, who reveals her #1 best snack for weight loss. Get ready to shed those extra pounds.

It's no secret that the older you get, the more challenging it is to burn off calories. According to a 2022 review, aging and metabolism are closely connected. However, snacking can be a surprising tool in your arsenal in the battle against weight loss. Research shows that high-protein snacks can help increase satiety to keep you feeling fuller longer, reducing overeating and keeping cravings at bay.

If you're ready to uncover the best snack to help you shrink your waistline while satisfying your hunger, keep reading to learn more. Then, be sure to check out The Top 5 Weight-Loss Diets of 2024, Revealed.

What is the #1 best snack for weight loss?

So what's the top food to include in your weight loss snack routine? According to Moody, it's roasted chickpeas. Packed with plant-based protein and fiber, roasted chickpeas deliver a crunchy and versatile snack that you can make either sweet or savory, satisfying any craving you may have.

"Roasted chickpeas are no-question my pick for the best weight-loss snack," states Moody. "Garbanzo beans, also known as chickpeas, have a mild flavor, making them versatile snacks. If you have a sweet tooth, you can season them with cinnamon and sweetener before roasting or use ranch powder or curry seasoning for a more savory snack."

RELATED: 9 Lazy Ways to Lose Weight All Month Long

The benefits of eating roasted chickpeas for weight loss:

1. They're high in protein.

Offering a satisfying crunch, roasted chickpeas are an excellent snack for weight loss due to their high protein content. Studies show that protein plays a crucial role in maintaining muscle mass and increasing satiety, making these chickpeas a tasty and effective option for those aiming to shed pounds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Most snacks containing refined, processed carbohydrates are satisfying for a while, but they leave you feeling hungry shortly after due to the lack of protein and fiber."

RELATED: 10 Best Breakfast Foods for Losing Weight & Gaining Muscle

2. They're nutrient-dense.

Considered a nutrient powerhouse, roasted chickpeas pack essential vitamins and minerals into a compact snack. Per the USDA, one cup of chickpeas provides 15 grams of protein, 13 grams of fiber, 5 milligrams of iron, 80 milligrams of calcium, and 79 milligrams of magnesium, with only 269 calories and 4 grams of fat. These essential nutrients are required for optimal bodily functions, supporting everything from muscle development and bone health to energy metabolism.

RELATED: 10 Best Frozen Foods To Buy at Whole Foods for Weight Loss

3. They're an excellent fiber source.

Roasted chickpeas are a fantastic source of fiber, an essential nutrient required for improving digestive health and preventing overeating by promoting feelings of fullness. Choosing roasted chickpeas as a snack over sugary, processed foods will satisfy your cravings while nourishing and fueling your body with the fiber it needs, aiding in digestion and supporting your weight loss efforts.

"Both protein and fiber slow the speed of digestion, which means you can feel full and satisfied until your next meal, making chickpeas the ideal weight loss snack to have between low-calorie meals," explains Moody.

RELATED: 10 Essential Grocery Store Buys for Weight Loss

How to make this snack for weight loss:

Start by preheating your oven to 400°F (200°C). Rinse and drain a can of chickpeas, ensuring they're thoroughly dry. Toss them into a bowl with a tablespoon of olive oil, a pinch of salt, and your favorite spices. We recommend paprika, cumin, and a dash of cayenne pepper. Spread the chickpeas on a baking sheet in a single layer, allowing for even roasting. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally for uniform crispiness. Keep an eye on them to prevent burning. Once golden and crunchy, take them out and let them cool.

This homemade roasted chickpea snack provides a satisfying combination of protein and fiber, making it a smart and tasty choice for anyone looking to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.