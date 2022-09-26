Salsa is practically the perfect food. Not only does it pair well with chips and guac, it's also oftentimes relatively low in calories and made with veggies. But finding a super healthy salsa that has high-quality ingredients can sometimes be tricky.

Many store-bought salsas have unnecessary preservatives like xanthan gum and guar gum. If you want to avoid these, look for salsas made with acids, including vinegar or citrus juices like lemon, lime, or orange juice. It's also important to look for any added sugar, because depending on the flavor you like, some types may be loaded with sugar and/or high-fructose corn syrups.

So if you're looking for a healthy salsa you can pick up at the store tonight, here are 6 salsas with the highest quality ingredients that also have zero preservatives and are low in sugar.

1 Mi Rancho Organic Chipotle Salsa

If you love chipotle flavor, this salsa is packed with smokey barbacoa flavoring. It's slightly spicy and features all organic ingredients, including organic tomatoes, organic chipotle peppers, and organic red peppers. One 2-tablespoon serving has 10 calories and just 1 gram of sugar. Plus, it's a family-owned business.



2 Green Mountain Gringo Mild Salsa

This mild salsa is a classic. It features apple cider vinegar and lots of fresh veggies, including ripe tomatoes, onions, and tomatillos, plus a variety of peppers (jalapeños, pasillas, and serranos). There are also a menagerie of spices and herbs, including cilantro, parsley, cumin, fresh garlic, and sea salt. One 2-tablespoon serving has 10 calories and just 1 gram of sugar.

3 Mateo's Gourmet Salsa, Medium

If you like medium heat, this Texas-born salsa is perfect for you. It's the brand's original salsa and gets its flavor from tomatoes, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, and spices, while the red wine vinegar and lemon juice add the acid for a balanced and refreshing flavor. One 2-tablespoon serving has 10 calories and just 1 gram of sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Jalapa Jar Austin Blend Hot Salsa

This salsa was created as an ode to the founders' culinary roots in Austin, Texas. Spicy lovers will fawn over this hot salsa. It gets tanginess from red wine vinegar and lime juice, and spice from jalapeños–which is balanced by tomatoes, red bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, garlic, and lots of spices. One 2-tablespoon serving has 10 calories and just 1 gram of sugar.

5 Aplenty Five Pepper Salsa Verde

Green salsa (aka salsa verde) is very versatile, and this one stands out thanks to the many peppers in it. It's made of tomatillos, plus 5 different peppers: roasted green tomatoes, habaneros, roasted jalapeños, and red & green chili peppers. Plus, it has no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or high fructose corn syrup. One 2-tablespoon serving has 10 calories and just 1 gram of sugar.

6 Tenayo Chunky Salsa

Chunky salsa is a must for some people, and this one from Tenayo does not disappoint. The brand's founder, Arturo Cruz, hails from El Tenayo, Mexico, and the salsas are made in New York. This chunky salsa has just 6 ingredients: tomatoes, onions, garlic, cilantro, jalapeños, and salt. Plus, this salsa is non-GMO, preservative-free, gluten-free, and has zero added sugar. One 2-tablespoon serving has 15 calories and just 1 gram of sugar.