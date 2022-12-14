The Best Supplements To Slow Aging, Say Dietitians

There isn't anything we can do to stop time. However, there are lifestyle choices and products that may help slow signs of aging. Wrinkles, slowed cognition, joint pain, and reduced metabolism are some of the factors we may notice as we age. While everyone will experience these and other symptoms of aging differently, supplements are one resource that can aid in deterring the hands of time.

Supplements can be a great addition to a healthy lifestyle for numerous reasons. Many of the supplements that can slow the signs of aging may seem familiar; perhaps you already have them at home while unaware of their youth-preserving benefits. Conversely, other supplements may be completely new to you. In addition to helping you retain your youthful fervor and glow, supplements can support an overall healthy lifestyle. (Just make sure you always consult your physician before including any new supplements into your standard regimen.)

Read on to find out which seven dietitian-approved supplements are excellent for supporting and reinforcing the features of your youth.

1 Collagen

A supplement that has become increasingly popular over the last few years, collagen can be found in powdered and liquid forms that easily incorporate into your daily routine. Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body, but as you age, you produce less and less. This protein helps to make connective tissues strong and resilient, including bone, skin, and tendons. With age, you may notice a change in these tissues as your body produces less collagen to support their integrity. Studies suggest collagen supplementation can aid in the health and appearance of skin, hair, and nails, and does not appear to have any significant side effects. Try adding liquid or powdered collagen to your morning water, tea, coffee, or even mixed into a smoothie or yogurt.

2 Vitamin C

This nutrient serves many functions in the body, including as an antioxidant that supports cellular health as well as stimulating the production of collagen in your body. As we know, collagen supplements may improve the appearance of skin, and a vitamin C supplement may be able to aid this process as well. One study notes vitamin C supplementation may improve skin hydration and stimulate the production of collagen, two factors that can slow the appearance of again. Additionally, the antioxidant effects of vitamin C can support healthy aging by protecting cells from damage and supporting your immune system.

3 Resveratrol

Vitamin C isn't the only supplemental antioxidant. In fact, you will likely benefit most from consuming multiple sources of antioxidants each day from food and supplement. Resveratrol is one supplemental antioxidant in which studies have concluded has anti-aging properties. One review of resveratrol notes this compound may be able to serve such functions as anti-inflammatory, cardio protective, and neuroprotective, all aspects that can aid in a healthier aging process.

4 Omega-3

This essential fat has become a popular supplement over the last decade for its health benefits. Cognition change is one area of aging commonly seen, and research suggests omega-3 fats may be able to improve memory, a component of cognition, in older adults. Joint pain is another common symptom of aging, and studies indicated omega-3s may be able to improve this uncomfortable symptom as well. When searching for omega-3 supplements, you may find this nutrient combined with other omega fats, like omega-6s or omega-9s. But stick with omega-3 on its own, as this is what research indicates is most beneficial.

5 Lion's Mane

A supplement that may not have crossed your radar yet, Lion's Mane is a type of mushroom with adaptogenic effects. Adaptogens are natural compounds that can aid the body in managing stress and fatigue, and has long been used in Asia as food and medicine. Studies suggest Lion's Mane is able to improve cognition and brain cell growth, which can slow signs of aging. Another study notes Lion's Mane was found to improve memory and further thought to improve cognitive decline seen in aging.

6 Green Tea Extract

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is a compound found in green tea that appears to house many health benefits. One study suggests EGCG may be able to slow brain aging, and other research indicates this compound can improve hyperpigmentation of the skin often seen with aging. Additional benefits of EGCG include reducing the risk of some diseases including certain cancers and heart disease. You can consume this compound from green tea, but a more concentrated source is from a green tea supplement.

7 B-12

B vitamins are easy to come by in a well-rounded diet. However, a concentrated source via a supplement may be especially beneficial to your health. As we age, we become less efficient at absorbing vitamin B-12, and if a deficiency of this vitamin is prolonged, even side effects like anemia. Fatigue is another side effect of a B-12 deficiency, a symptom commonly felt with aging. While there may be many factors related to low energy with aging, a B-12 deficiency is an easy fix through supplementation.