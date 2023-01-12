If you've made it your mission to lose weight this year, then you're probably wondering where to begin your journey. Weight loss is truly a unique process for everyone, but it's always inspiring to learn where the current hype lies when it comes to dieting. For instance, the U.S. News & World Report released several rankings for the absolute best diets of the year, and we're here to spill the tea.

The U.S. News & World Report recruited the help of their health expert panel to rate a total of 24 diets based on how effective these programs are for weight loss. They came up with the top weight loss diets of 2023, so you have a variety to choose from based on your personal preferences. But of course, number one, is, well, number one, so we're shining a spotlight on exactly that. The #1 program of the "best weight loss diets" for 2023 is WeightWatchers, according to the U.S. News & World Report. Keep reading to learn how it works, and next, don't miss The Top 5 Diets for Faster Weight Loss in 2023, Revealed.

Gear up for a healthy and sustainable way to lose weight.

On its website, WeightWatchers reveals the program "changes your relationship with food." So don't expect to experience any of those dreaded "on-a-diet feelings." Backed by a team of WeightWatchers® experts, the program is rooted in the newest "nutrition and behavioral science." You'll answer some brief questions upon signing up that assist WeightWatchers in calculating your metabolic rate. After that, the team will curate a personalized eating program that promotes healthy, sustainable weight loss.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rather than counting calories, WeightWatchers works with "Points," which take into consideration the fiber, added sugars, protein, saturated fats, and unsaturated fats in a particular food, so you know exactly what you're putting into your body. "Your plan will include a Points Budget, and how you spend is up to you. Wine on date night. Sunday brunch. Birthday cake. No food, event, or celebration is off-limits," WeightWatchers explains.

If you find yourself without any more Points on a given day, don't stress. WeightWatchers' ZeroPoint™ foods swoop in to save the day. These "nutritional powerhouses" can be enjoyed whenever you please, and the best part is, you don't have to measure or take note of them! WeightWatchers has a whopping 200+ ZeroPoint™ foods to choose from that'll leave you feeling full, including eggs, poultry, tofu, tempeh, fruit, fat-free yogurt, cottage cheese, corn, beans, lentils, and peas.

You'll seamlessly be able to stay on top of your personalized eating plan, Points Budget, sleep, activity, and weight trackers on the WeightWatchers app. The app is also home to more than 12,000 delicious recipes, a restaurant database, and workouts all fitness levels can enjoy. Take the quiz, sign up, and start your WeightWatchers journey today!