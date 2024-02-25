The #1 Best Weight-Loss Workout for Every Fitness Level

Whether you're just starting your workout journey or you're more of an advanced gym enthusiast, we have the absolute best weight-loss workouts for every fitness level. These programs are inherently progressive, gradually advancing to challenge individuals at their respective levels while targeting muscle growth, strength development, and body composition refinement. Plus, they speed up weight loss.

Beginner workouts will focus on building the foundation of strength and aerobic capacity. You'll use strength-based exercises paired with moderate rest periods and steady-state cardio to build muscle, define strength, and burn fat.

Intermediate workouts kick things up a notch. The exercises in this workout become more dynamic and explosive by nature, ramping up the movement intensity. You'll knock out more sets and reps while the rest periods shorten. The session wraps up with moderate-intensity intervals to boost your body comp and keep the workouts exciting.

Advanced workouts move the needle on intensity. The exercises in this workout are full-body, explosive exercises that combine upper and lower body muscles to incinerate fat and spike your metabolism. The cardio in this workout is not for the faint of heart.

Beginner Weight-Loss Workout:

1. Dumbbell Deadlifts

Dumbbell deadlifts are an excellent cornerstone for beginner weight-loss workouts, offering a full-body exercise that targets multiple muscle groups. This compound movement engages the lower body, core, back, and arms, making it a highly efficient calorie burner and muscle builder. By mastering the technique of dumbbell deadlifts, beginners can set a solid foundation for their fitness journey, enhancing strength, stability, and overall fat loss.

Start by holding two dumbbells in front of your thighs with your palms facing inward. Hinge at the hips while maintaining a flat back, sending your hips behind your heels. Lower the dumbbells to the floor on either side of your feet. Finally, push the floor away from you as you return to a standing position, engaging your glutes and hamstrings to complete the movement. Complete three sets of 8 to 12 reps with 75 seconds of rest between sets.

2. Alternating Kettlebell Rows

Alternating kettlebell rows are an excellent option for beginner-friendly workouts, combining simplicity and effectiveness. This exercise engages multiple muscle groups, including the back, shoulders, and arms, while challenging core stability. By mastering alternating single-arm kettlebell rows, beginners can build strength, improve posture, and enhance overall body composition.

Begin by placing two kettlebells near your feet and bending your knees, ensuring your hips are pushed back slightly. As you lean forward into the starting position, grasp both kettlebells by their handles. Lift and row one kettlebell off the ground while maintaining your grip on the other. Squeeze your shoulder blade and lats on the working side as you pull the kettlebell toward your stomach or ribcage. Lower the kettlebell with control before repeating the movement with the opposite arm. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

3. Steady State Cardio

Steady-state cardio emerges as an optimal choice for beginner weight-loss workouts, providing a straightforward yet practical approach to burning calories and shedding excess pounds. This form of cardio exercise involves maintaining a consistent intensity level for an extended duration, making it accessible and manageable for those new to fitness routines. Whether brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, steady-state cardio offers a low-impact option that promotes fat loss while improving cardiovascular health and endurance.

Pick your cardio option; treadmill, rower, ski erg, air bike, walking, jogging, or even light-intensity exercise like sled pushes will work. Ease into a brief warm-up, spending two to three minutes on easy movement to prep your muscles. Complete a single round of 15 to 30 minutes of low to moderate-intensity movement.

Intermediate Weight-Loss Workout:

1. Squat Jumps

Explosive squat jumps are a dynamic addition to intermediate weight-loss workouts, providing a powerful fusion of strength training and cardiovascular exercise. Integrating plyometric movements like squat jumps can boost your heart rate, incinerate calories, and cultivate lean muscle mass. These high-intensity exercises don't just enhance power and agility; they also rev up your metabolic rate, positioning them as a valuable asset for expediting weight loss.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start in a hip-width stance with your toes slightly turned out to perform squat jumps. Lower into a quarter squat position as you reach your arms down to your sides. Then, explosively jump upward, extending your hips and legs fully as you quickly reach your arms overhead. Land softly and immediately return to the squat position for the next repetition. Perform three to four sets of 12 to 20 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

2. Kettlebell High-Pulls

Kettlebell high-pulls stand out as a stellar choice for intermediate workouts, presenting a comprehensive challenge for both the lower and upper body. This exercise promotes calorie burning and engages multiple muscle groups, including the legs, glutes, shoulders, and back. Mastering kettlebell high pulls enhances strength and coordination and elevates your heart rate, fostering an optimal environment for weight loss.

Position your feet hip-width apart, and grasp the kettlebell between them in a squat position. Initiate the movement by pushing your legs through the floor to stand tall, explosively extending your hips and knees while pulling the kettlebell toward your chest, keeping your elbows high. Lower the kettlebell back to the starting position under control, maintaining proper form throughout. Perform three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

3. Treadmill Intervals

Moderate treadmill intervals offer a powerful strategy to boost weight loss and enhance overall fitness. You can maximize calorie burn, improve cardiovascular health, and build endurance by alternating between moderate-intensity exercise and brief recovery periods. These intervals elevate your metabolism during the workout and promote the afterburn effect, where your body continues to burn calories at an increased rate even after exercising.

Begin your treadmill workout by setting the desired incline level. Then, kick off with a quick two to three-minute warm-up, jogging easily to get your muscles primed. Once you're warmed up, it's time to dive into the workout intervals! Complete 10 to 20 rounds of 30 seconds of moderate-intensity running with 30 seconds of low-intensity jogging per round.

Advanced Weight-Loss Workout:

1. Thrusters

Dumbbell thrusters are a potent exercise for weight loss, ramping up the intensity by combining the dumbbell front squat with a dumbbell press. This exercise isn't just about building muscle mass; it's about torching calories and shedding fat. You're maximizing calorie burn and sculpting a leaner physique by engaging your lower body—the quads, hamstrings, and glutes—while simultaneously working your shoulders and triceps.

Hold a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms inward, standing shoulder-width apart. Squat, then press the dumbbells overhead while driving with your legs to stand. Lower them back to shoulder height as you descend into the next squat. Perform three to four sets of eight to 15 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

2. Single-Arm Alternating Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings are a dynamic exercise that ignites your posterior chain, boosting weight loss by building lean muscle in your hamstrings, glutes, and lower back. Incorporating single-arm alternating kettlebell swings into your routine adds a new dimension, challenging your core stability and enhancing calorie burn. This exercise is an excellent addition to any HIIT workout, accelerating fat loss and improving overall body composition.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, grasping a kettlebell while standing tall. Hinge at your hips, maintaining straight arms, then explosively drive your hips forward to swing the kettlebell to chest height, powered by momentum from your lower body. Return the kettlebell between your legs in the hinge position, and repeat the movement. Complete three to four sets of continuous reps for 30 to 45 seconds with 60 seconds of rest between rounds.

3. Air Bike Sprints

Are you looking to supercharge your weight-loss journey? Look no further than air bike sprints. These intense cardio bursts are a fantastic way to torch calories and shed unwanted pounds quickly. With their high intensity and full-body engagement combination, air bike sprints are an efficient and effective tool for achieving weight-loss goals.

First, to kick off your air bike sprints, adjust the seat height and resistance to set up for a challenging yet manageable workout—think leaving a bit of gas in the tank. Then, ease into a brief warm-up, spending two to three minutes on easy movement to prep your muscles for the intense effort ahead. Perform eight to 15 rounds of 15 seconds of high intensity with 45 seconds of low intensity per round.