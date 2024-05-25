5 Best Workouts To Support Long-Term Weight Loss

Embarking on a weight-loss journey is often accompanied by the desire for sustainable results. While diet is crucial, incorporating effective workouts into your routine can significantly enhance your progress and overall health. I recommend these five workouts to support long-term weight loss goals by targeting various muscle groups, boosting metabolism, and improving cardiovascular health. Whether you're a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, these routines can be customized to suit your fitness level and preferences.

Remember to combine them with a balanced diet and adequate rest for optimal results. Consistency and dedication are key, so stay committed to your goals and celebrate your progress along the way. With perseverance and determination, you can achieve and maintain your desired weight while enjoying improved health and vitality.

Continue reading to learn all about my five best workouts for long-term weight loss.

Workout #1: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

If you're looking for productive workouts to support long-term weight loss, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) absolutely deserves your attention.

HIIT is a popular and efficient workout method alternating between short bursts of intense exercise and brief recovery periods. This workout maximizes calorie burn during and after the workout, making it an excellent choice for weight loss.

1. Burpees

Start in a standing position. Squat down and place your hands on the floor. Kick your feet back, landing in a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to the squat position. Explosively jump into the air, reaching your arms overhead. Repeat for 15 to 20 reps.

2. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs. Continue alternating legs at a rapid pace. Aim for 30 to 40 reps on each leg.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Jump Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat position, keeping your chest up and weight in your heels. Explosively jump into the air, reaching for the ceiling. Land softly and immediately lower into the next squat. Complete 15 to 20 repetitions.

13 Tips To Keep the Weight off for Good, According to Dietitians

Workout #2: Circuit Training

Circuit training involves performing a series of exercises back-to-back with minimal rest in between. This workout builds strength and endurance and keeps your heart rate elevated, leading to increased calorie expenditure.

1. Squat Press

Hold a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and knees behind your toes. As you stand up, press the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height and repeat for 12 to 15 reps.

2. Lunges with Bicep Curls

Play

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended by your sides. Step forward with your right foot into a lunge position. As you lunge, curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Complete 10 to 12 lunges on each leg.

3. Plank Rows

Play

Begin in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand. Row the right dumbbell toward your hip, keeping your core engaged. Lower the dumbbell back to the ground and repeat on the left side. Aim for 12 to 15 reps on each arm.

15 Top-Recommended Tips To Lose Weight for Good

Workout #3: Strength Training

Strength training involves using resistance, such as weights or resistance bands, to build muscle mass and increase metabolism. By increasing lean muscle mass, your body becomes more efficient at burning calories, even at rest.

1. Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a barbell or pair of dumbbells in front of your thighs. Hinge at your hips and lower the weight toward the ground while keeping your back flat. Push through your heels to return to the starting position, squeezing your glutes. Repeat for 10 to 12 repetitions.

2. Bench Press

Lie on a flat bench with a barbell or dumbbells held at chest level, palms facing away from you. Lower the weight toward your chest, keeping your elbows at a 45-degree angle. Press the weight back up to the starting position, fully extending your arms. Repeat for 10 to 12 repetitions.

3. Lunges with Overhead Press

Play

Hold a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Step forward with your right foot into a lunge position. As you lunge, press the dumbbells overhead. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Complete 10 to 12 lunges on each leg.

10 Best Exercises for Maintaining Weight Loss

Workout #4: Plyometric Training

Plyometric exercises are dynamic movements that involve explosive jumps and quick bursts of energy. They improve cardiovascular fitness, increase muscle power, and effectively burn calories.

1. Jumping Jacks

Start in a standing position with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump your feet out to the sides while simultaneously raising your arms overhead. Return to the starting position by jumping your feet back together and lowering your arms. Perform three sets of 20 to 30 repetitions, with 30 seconds of rest between sets.

2. Box Jumps

Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees and swing your arms back. Explosively jump onto the box, landing softly with both feet. Step down one foot at a time or jump down if comfortable. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions, resting for 60 seconds between sets.

3. Jump Squats

Play

Start in a squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Explosively jump straight up into the air, reaching your arms overhead. Land softly back into the squat position and immediately jump again. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions, resting for 45 seconds between sets.

The #1 Most Effective Exercise for Weight Loss

Workout #5: Tabata Training

Tabata training is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that consists of short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods. It's one of the most efficient workouts to support long-term weight loss, torch calories, and boost your cardiovascular endurance.

1. Jumping Lunges

Play

Start in a lunge position with your right foot forward and left foot back. Lower into a lunge, ensuring your front knee is at a 90-degree angle and your back knee hovers just above the ground. Explosively jump up, switching your leg positions mid-air. Land softly in a lunge with your left foot forward and right foot back. Continue alternating legs for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat for eight rounds.

2. Plank Jacks

Play

Begin in a high plank position with your wrists under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from head to heels. Keeping your core engaged and hips stable, jump both feet out wide. Immediately jump your feet back together. Continue jumping in and out for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat for eight rounds.

3. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and legs lifted, knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Engage your core and lift your shoulders off the ground. Rotate your torso, bringing your right elbow toward your left knee while straightening your right leg. Switch sides, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee while straightening your left leg. Continue alternating sides in a pedaling motion for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat for eight rounds.