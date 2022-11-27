The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Let's be honest, you can't have a bagel without slabbing some cream cheese on it. Some may argue that butter is superior, but that's just because they haven't found the right cream cheese. Next time you're at the grocery store and come across the cream cheese section you'll see so many options from classic and whipped to dairy-free.

Depending on preferences and dietary needs, your cream cheese selection will vary. However, we've scoured through the shelves to find every cream cheese and rank them from worst to best in terms of nutritional value, so you can make the best choice possible.

44 Tillamook Original Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 100 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 35 mg cholesterol, 120 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 2 g protein, 50 mg calcium, 80 mg potassium

For original cream cheese, Tillamook is the worst in terms of nutrition with nearly 10 grams of fat and a low protein count.

43 GreenWise Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 110 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

This Publix-exclusive cream cheese has a lot of fat and saturated fat and more calories than other name brands.

42 365 Whole Foods Organic Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 100 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 95 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Don't let the word organic fool you. This cream cheese has 10 grams of fat per 1o-ounce serving so it's not a low-fat item. Its sodium content isn't too bad, which is something to consider.

41 Nancy's Organic Cultured Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 110 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 25 mg cholesterol, 40 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein, 44 mg calcium, 58 mg potassium

Now, this has the least amount of sodium from any cream cheese listed. This cultured spread doesn't have any fiber and barely any protein, but a decent amount of potassium.

40 Prairie Farms Cream Cheese

PER 1 OZ : 100 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 22 mg calcium

If you're looking for a low-sugar cream cheese option that isn't dairy-free, this is a great option because it has less than 1 gram per serving.

39 Organic Valley Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 110 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 2% calcium

This cream cheese might be organic, but don't let it trick you into thinking it's low in fat and saturated fat.

38 Cabot Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 100 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 80 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 1 g protein, 6% vitamin A, 4% calcium, 20% vitamin D

Now, this cream cheese has a lot of fat even though it's lower in sodium. Plus, you'll benefit from Vitamin A and Vitamin D with each serving.

37 Dutch Farms Cream Cheese

PER 1 OZ : 100 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Keep an eye on the cholesterol and fat count with this cream cheese because they are pretty high for just an ounce of this creamy spread.

36 Tillamook Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 100 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 120 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 2 g protein, 50 mg calcium, 80 mg potassium

This cream cheese has slightly more sodium than the aforementioned, but not by much. Let's not forget to mention the 80 milligrams of calcium which is a perk.

35 Great Value Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 90 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 95 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 27 mg calcium

This cream cheese spread has a lot of fat and saturated fat, but is relatively low in sodium so the choice is yours.

34 Tillamook Very Veggie Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 100 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 180 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 2 g protein, 50 mg calcium, 80 mg potassium

This might be vegetable cream cheese, but it's packed with sodium and fat. It does have 2 grams of protein which is something.

33 Good & Gather Plain Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 90 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 27 mg calcium

At just under 100 calories, a serving of this cream cheese boasts a significant amount of fat and saturated fat so be cautious of that.

32 Tillamook Seriously Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 100 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 30 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 2 g protein, 50 mg calcium, 70 mg potassium

Similar to the other strawberry cream cheese spreads, this one is loaded with 6 grams of sugar so serve with caution.

31 Miyokos Creamery Cultured Vegan Cream Cheese

PER 1 OZ : 90 calories, 8 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 115 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein, 10 mg calcium, 1 mg iron, 110 mg potassium

This vegan cream cheese has iron unlike its counterparts listed here. You'll even get a hint of potassium too.

30 Modern Kitchen Spring Onion + Chive Animal-Free Cream Cheese Spread

PER 1 OZ : 80 calories, 8 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 140 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

This cream cheese is a standout because it has no fiber and absolutely no sugar. Typically cream cheese has some sugar, but not this one.

29 Temp Tee Whipped Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 80 calories, 8g fat ( 5g saturated fat), 25 mg cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, <1 g carbs (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 1 g protein

Ask any New Yorker if they've had Temp Tee and the answer will be yes. While this whipped cream cheese is fluffy and easily spreadable, it's packed with fat and saturated fat.

28 Modern Kitchen Harissa Pepper Animal-Free Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 80 calories, 7 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

This cream cheese spread has a whopping a lot of fat and saturated fat for a two tablespoon serving—just something to think about.

27 Modern Kitchen Strawberry Animal-Free Cream Cheese Spread

PER 1 OZ : 80 calories, 7 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), <1 g protein

This Modern Kitchen cream cheese might be animal-free, but it has a high fat and saturated fat content.

26 Philadelphia Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 80 calories, 7 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 170 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 4% calcium

Despite being vegetable cream cheese, this is packed with sodium and just over 7 grams of fat. You'd think because it has the word vegetable it would be the healthiest, but that's not the case.

25 Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 80 calories, 7 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 125 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 2% calcium

This cream cheese staple has absolutely no fiber, but at least you'll get 2 grams of protein with each serving.

24 Spero The Original Cream Cheese

PER 29 g : 80 calories, 7 g fat ( 1.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 170 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

Made from sunflower seeds and other natural ingredients, Spero boasts less saturated fat than traditional cream cheese and its probiotics aid in better gut health.

23 Spero The Herb Cream Cheese

PER 29 g : 80 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 170 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

Add some flavor to your next bagel with this low-calories herb cream cheese that contains no sugar per serving.

22 Spero The Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

PER 29 g : 80 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 170 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

Just like the salmon cream cheese you'd get from the local bagel store but better with a bit of protein and fiber.

21 Philadelphia Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 70 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 140 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 3 g protein, 2% calcium

This cream cheese isn't much different from the flavors before it, but it does have slightly more fat and protein per serving.

20 Philadelphia Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 80 calories, 6 g fat (4g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 105 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 1 g protein, 2% calcium

Add some strawberry cream cheese to your next dessert for some extra sweetness with less than 5g of sugar. There's no fiber and barely any protein in this spread, but that's to be expected.

19 Kite Hill Dairy-Free Plain Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 70 calories, 6 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 28 mg calcium, 73 mg potassium

Kite Hill's cream cheese is arguably my favorite dairy-free option since it tastes most like the "real thing." It has a slightly higher fat count than the aforementioned spreads, but no saturated fat which is a bonus.

18 Kite Hill Dairy-Free Chive Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 60 calories, 6 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 29 mg calcium, 76 mg potassium

With marginally higher calcium and potassium counts, this cream cheese is essentially the same as the plain but with some chives mixed in.

17 Kite Hill Dairy-Free Garden Veggie Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 70 calories, 6 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 180 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 29 mg calcium, 93 mg potassium

Vegetables on a bagel are delicious – don't knock it until you've tried it. Plus, you'll get 1 gram of fiber as an added bonus.

16 Kite Hill Dairy-Free Everything Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 70 calories, 6 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 180 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein, 36 mg calcium, 80 mg potassium

For those everything bagel lovers, put a slab of this everything cream cheese on your next breakfast sandwich. Even though it's slightly higher in calories, it has a bit more calcium and potassium to make up for it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

15 Spero The Strawberry Cream Cheese

PER 29 g : 90 calories, 6 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 30 g sodium, 7 g carbs (< 1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

Say goodbye to artificial strawberry cream cheese and opt for this lower sugar alternative. It has a little less protein than the above, but some is better than none, right?

14 Spero The Pumpkin Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 90 calories, 6 g fat ( 1.5 g saturated fat), 30 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

Instead of a high-calorie and high-sugar pumpkin spice latte, opt for this pumpkin cream cheese that's low in salt and sugar—you'll still get that beloved seasonal flavor.

13 Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 80 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 15 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 1 g protein, 2% calcium

With slightly less cholesterol than Philadelphia's other cream cheeses, satisfy your pumpkin spice cravings at only 80 calories.

12 Philadelphia Honey Butter Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 70 calories, 5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 110 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 3 protein, 2% DV calcium

When you can't decide between cream cheese and butter why not both? This spread has a slightly higher sodium content and more protein than the others.

11 Daiya Strawberry Cream Cheeze Style Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 70 calories, 5 g fat ( 4.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 120 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 0 g protein, 6 mg calcium, 14 mg potassium

This creamy spread is perfect for bagels and toast at the most important meal of the day – breakfast. This low-sugar spread will satisfy those sweet fruity cravings, but steers clear of any protein.

10 Daiya Chive & Onion Cream Cheeze Style Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 60 calories, 5 g fat ( 4.5 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g 0 fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein, 6mg calcium, 15mg potassium

Ditch the onion dip and use some of this instead – it's a game changer. Not only is it low-carb, but also has potassium and calcium.

9 Daiya Plain Cream Cheeze Style Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 60 calories, 5 g fat ( 4.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 115 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein, 6 mg calcium, 15 mg potassium

Free from dairy, soy, wheat and nuts, add this low-calorie classic cream cheese style spread to family favorite recipes for enhanced creaminess.

8 Daiya Roasted Garlic & Herbs Cream Cheeze Style Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 60 calories, 5 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 190 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein, 6 mg calcium, 18mg potassium

Similar to the above, this cream cheese is packed with a little more salt and potassium, but nothing crazy.

7 Philadelphia Spicy Jalapeño Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 60 calories, 5 g fat ( 3.5 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 160 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 3 g protein, 2% calcium

Add a little kick to your bagel in the morning with this spread that's high in sodium and has a larger protein count than Philadelphia's other spreads.

6 Philadelphia Chive & Onion Reduced Fat Cream Cheese

PER 2 TBSP : 6o calories, 5 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 3 g protein, 2% calcium

While this may be reduced-fat, that doesn't detract from high sodium and cholesterol count.

5 Philadelphia Honey Pecan Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 80 calories, 5 g fat ( 3 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein, 2% calcium

Between 70-80 calories per serving seems about average for Philadelphia cream cheese. This spread has 5 grams of sugar and a decent amount of carbs, but the flavor likely explains it.

4 Philadelphia Blueberry Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 70 calories, 4.5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 2 g protein, 2% calcium

Blueberry anything is delicious and that's no exception for this cream cheese. With 6 grams of carbs, it has a little more than other spreads, but nothing absurd.

3 Philadelphia Pineapple Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 70 calories, 4.5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein, 2% calcium

Pineapples may not belong on pizza, but they definitely belong on bagels. You'll find no fiber and 5 grams of sugar per serving, but it's still delicious.

2 Philadelphia Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 80 calories, 4.5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 20 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (0 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 2 g protein, 2% calcium

Out of all of Philadelphia's cream cheese spreads, this one has the highest sugar count.

1 Philadelphia Original Whipped Cream Cheese Spread

PER 2 TBSP : 50 calories, 4 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 15 mg cholesterol, 85 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

This is the healthiest cream cheese spread on the list. It has less cholesterol, salt, and calories than its non-whipped counterparts and only 1 gram of sugar.