The Best & Worst Cream Cheese on Shelves—Ranked!
Let's be honest, you can't have a bagel without slabbing some cream cheese on it. Some may argue that butter is superior, but that's just because they haven't found the right cream cheese. Next time you're at the grocery store and come across the cream cheese section you'll see so many options from classic and whipped to dairy-free.
Depending on preferences and dietary needs, your cream cheese selection will vary. However, we've scoured through the shelves to find every cream cheese and rank them from worst to best in terms of nutritional value, so you can make the best choice possible.
Tillamook Original Cream Cheese Spread
For original cream cheese, Tillamook is the worst in terms of nutrition with nearly 10 grams of fat and a low protein count.
GreenWise Cream Cheese
This Publix-exclusive cream cheese has a lot of fat and saturated fat and more calories than other name brands.
365 Whole Foods Organic Cream Cheese
Don't let the word organic fool you. This cream cheese has 10 grams of fat per 1o-ounce serving so it's not a low-fat item. Its sodium content isn't too bad, which is something to consider.
Nancy's Organic Cultured Cream Cheese Spread
Now, this has the least amount of sodium from any cream cheese listed. This cultured spread doesn't have any fiber and barely any protein, but a decent amount of potassium.
Prairie Farms Cream Cheese
If you're looking for a low-sugar cream cheese option that isn't dairy-free, this is a great option because it has less than 1 gram per serving.
Organic Valley Cream Cheese
This cream cheese might be organic, but don't let it trick you into thinking it's low in fat and saturated fat.
Cabot Cream Cheese
Now, this cream cheese has a lot of fat even though it's lower in sodium. Plus, you'll benefit from Vitamin A and Vitamin D with each serving.
Dutch Farms Cream Cheese
Keep an eye on the cholesterol and fat count with this cream cheese because they are pretty high for just an ounce of this creamy spread.
Tillamook Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread
This cream cheese has slightly more sodium than the aforementioned, but not by much. Let's not forget to mention the 80 milligrams of calcium which is a perk.
Great Value Cream Cheese
This cream cheese spread has a lot of fat and saturated fat, but is relatively low in sodium so the choice is yours.
Tillamook Very Veggie Cream Cheese Spread
This might be vegetable cream cheese, but it's packed with sodium and fat. It does have 2 grams of protein which is something.
Good & Gather Plain Cream Cheese
At just under 100 calories, a serving of this cream cheese boasts a significant amount of fat and saturated fat so be cautious of that.
Tillamook Seriously Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread
Similar to the other strawberry cream cheese spreads, this one is loaded with 6 grams of sugar so serve with caution.
Miyokos Creamery Cultured Vegan Cream Cheese
This vegan cream cheese has iron unlike its counterparts listed here. You'll even get a hint of potassium too.
Modern Kitchen Spring Onion + Chive Animal-Free Cream Cheese Spread
This cream cheese is a standout because it has no fiber and absolutely no sugar. Typically cream cheese has some sugar, but not this one.
Temp Tee Whipped Cream Cheese
Ask any New Yorker if they've had Temp Tee and the answer will be yes. While this whipped cream cheese is fluffy and easily spreadable, it's packed with fat and saturated fat.
Modern Kitchen Harissa Pepper Animal-Free Cream Cheese Spread
This cream cheese spread has a whopping a lot of fat and saturated fat for a two tablespoon serving—just something to think about.
Modern Kitchen Strawberry Animal-Free Cream Cheese Spread
This Modern Kitchen cream cheese might be animal-free, but it has a high fat and saturated fat content.
Philadelphia Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread
Despite being vegetable cream cheese, this is packed with sodium and just over 7 grams of fat. You'd think because it has the word vegetable it would be the healthiest, but that's not the case.
Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread
This cream cheese staple has absolutely no fiber, but at least you'll get 2 grams of protein with each serving.
Spero The Original Cream Cheese
Made from sunflower seeds and other natural ingredients, Spero boasts less saturated fat than traditional cream cheese and its probiotics aid in better gut health.
Spero The Herb Cream Cheese
Add some flavor to your next bagel with this low-calories herb cream cheese that contains no sugar per serving.
Spero The Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese
Just like the salmon cream cheese you'd get from the local bagel store but better with a bit of protein and fiber.
Philadelphia Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese Spread
This cream cheese isn't much different from the flavors before it, but it does have slightly more fat and protein per serving.
Philadelphia Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread
Add some strawberry cream cheese to your next dessert for some extra sweetness with less than 5g of sugar. There's no fiber and barely any protein in this spread, but that's to be expected.
Kite Hill Dairy-Free Plain Cream Cheese
Kite Hill's cream cheese is arguably my favorite dairy-free option since it tastes most like the "real thing." It has a slightly higher fat count than the aforementioned spreads, but no saturated fat which is a bonus.
Kite Hill Dairy-Free Chive Cream Cheese
With marginally higher calcium and potassium counts, this cream cheese is essentially the same as the plain but with some chives mixed in.
Kite Hill Dairy-Free Garden Veggie Cream Cheese
Vegetables on a bagel are delicious – don't knock it until you've tried it. Plus, you'll get 1 gram of fiber as an added bonus.
Kite Hill Dairy-Free Everything Cream Cheese
For those everything bagel lovers, put a slab of this everything cream cheese on your next breakfast sandwich. Even though it's slightly higher in calories, it has a bit more calcium and potassium to make up for it.
Spero The Strawberry Cream Cheese
Say goodbye to artificial strawberry cream cheese and opt for this lower sugar alternative. It has a little less protein than the above, but some is better than none, right?
Spero The Pumpkin Cream Cheese
Instead of a high-calorie and high-sugar pumpkin spice latte, opt for this pumpkin cream cheese that's low in salt and sugar—you'll still get that beloved seasonal flavor.
Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Spread
With slightly less cholesterol than Philadelphia's other cream cheeses, satisfy your pumpkin spice cravings at only 80 calories.
Philadelphia Honey Butter Cream Cheese Spread
When you can't decide between cream cheese and butter why not both? This spread has a slightly higher sodium content and more protein than the others.
Daiya Strawberry Cream Cheeze Style Spread
This creamy spread is perfect for bagels and toast at the most important meal of the day – breakfast. This low-sugar spread will satisfy those sweet fruity cravings, but steers clear of any protein.
Daiya Chive & Onion Cream Cheeze Style Spread
Ditch the onion dip and use some of this instead – it's a game changer. Not only is it low-carb, but also has potassium and calcium.
Daiya Plain Cream Cheeze Style Spread
Free from dairy, soy, wheat and nuts, add this low-calorie classic cream cheese style spread to family favorite recipes for enhanced creaminess.
Daiya Roasted Garlic & Herbs Cream Cheeze Style Spread
Similar to the above, this cream cheese is packed with a little more salt and potassium, but nothing crazy.
Philadelphia Spicy Jalapeño Cream Cheese Spread
Add a little kick to your bagel in the morning with this spread that's high in sodium and has a larger protein count than Philadelphia's other spreads.
Philadelphia Chive & Onion Reduced Fat Cream Cheese
While this may be reduced-fat, that doesn't detract from high sodium and cholesterol count.
Philadelphia Honey Pecan Cheese Spread
Between 70-80 calories per serving seems about average for Philadelphia cream cheese. This spread has 5 grams of sugar and a decent amount of carbs, but the flavor likely explains it.
Philadelphia Blueberry Cream Cheese Spread
Blueberry anything is delicious and that's no exception for this cream cheese. With 6 grams of carbs, it has a little more than other spreads, but nothing absurd.
Philadelphia Pineapple Cream Cheese Spread
Pineapples may not belong on pizza, but they definitely belong on bagels. You'll find no fiber and 5 grams of sugar per serving, but it's still delicious.
Philadelphia Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Cream Cheese Spread
Out of all of Philadelphia's cream cheese spreads, this one has the highest sugar count.
Philadelphia Original Whipped Cream Cheese Spread
This is the healthiest cream cheese spread on the list. It has less cholesterol, salt, and calories than its non-whipped counterparts and only 1 gram of sugar.
