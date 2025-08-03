5 Bodyweight Core Moves That Torch Belly Fat Faster Than Cardio After 40

Belly fat always seems to creep up when you least expect it to. As you age, experiencing a redistribution in body fat is quite common. Where does it tend to gravitate? The abdomen. Hormonal shifts and the natural loss of lean muscle are partly to blame. But there are several things you can do to take charge of your health and reclaim your waistline. First off, if you’ve only been doing cardio, it’s time to tweak your workout regimen. We spoke with a trainer who shares five bodyweight core exercises that burn belly fat faster than cardio after 40.

It’s important to remember that you can’t spot-reduce fat. What you can do is build lean muscle, which Robert Brace, celebrity trainer and founder of Brace Life Studios, says is “your metabolism’s best friend.”

“Increasing your lean muscle mass will increase your metabolism, which is the process through which your body processes energy,” Robert explains. “Energy is often stored as fat in your body so increasing your lean muscle mass is a great way to burn body fat all over your body. Especially after 40, when hormonal shifts slow fat burning, building lean muscle whether it’s through weight training or bodyweight resistance can dramatically improve your body’s ability to burn fat even at rest. That’s been the key to many of our clients’ waistline transformations.”

Below, Robert shares five go-to bodyweight core exercises perfect for those 40+ who want to burn fat and sculpt strong abs.

5 Bodyweight Core Exercises That Torch Belly Fat Fast

Dead Bug

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the sky and knees bent to 90 degrees. Engage your core and lower your right arm and left leg until both hover above the floor. Make sure your back maintains contact with the ground. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

Glute Bridge March

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the floor. Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips into a glute bridge. At the top, lift one knee to your chest. Use control to lower, and switch sides. Continue to alternate, as if you’re “marching.” Perform 3 sets of 10 reps per leg.

Bird Dog

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Modified Side Plank with Reach

Lie on your side with your elbow under your shoulder and bottom knee bent to 90 degrees. Activate your core and lift your hips off the floor. Extend your top arm toward the ceiling. Then, reach your top arm under your torso. Return the arm to the start position. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Squat to Knee Drive Twist