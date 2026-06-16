6 Bodyweight Exercises That Build Muscle Faster Than Dumbbells After 60

You only need your body weight to achieve real results.

When it comes to boosting muscle tone, dumbbells are a common choice. They offer an excellent range of motion and activate small stabilizing muscles. But there’s more than one way to achieve success. We spoke with an expert who shares six bodyweight exercises you can do to build lean muscle. Why bodyweight training?

“For adults over 60, muscle growth is less about lifting the heaviest weight possible and more about providing consistent, progressive challenge,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in the wellness space. “When performed with good form and appropriate intensity, bodyweight exercises can effectively preserve and build muscle while placing less stress on the joints than some traditional weight-training programs.”

Bodyweight workouts are excellent in boosting joint mobility, balance, and functional movement. All of these are essential to focus on as you age to prevent injury, keep up with the natural loss of muscle that occurs, and seamlessly perform daily tasks.

“I chose these exercises because they train the major muscle groups most responsible for maintaining mobility, balance, posture, and independence after 60. They also mimic real-world movements, making the strength gains highly functional,” Canham tells us. “Muscle growth occurs when a muscle is challenged beyond its current capacity. While dumbbells add external load, bodyweight exercises use a person’s own body mass as resistance.”

Incline Pushups

“Incline pushups (wall, counter, or bench) build strength in the chest, shoulders, and triceps with adjustable difficulty,” says Canham.

Use a stable surface like a wall, countertop, plyometric box, or workout bench, and place your hands on it, shoulder-width apart. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return back to straight arms. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

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Sit-to-Stands

“Sit-to-stands (chair squats) strengthen the quadriceps, glutes, and hips while reinforcing a critical daily movement pattern,” Canham points out.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Step-Ups

“Step-ups strengthen the legs and glutes while improving balance and coordination,” Canham says.

Begin by standing tall, facing a workout bench. Hold an optional dumbbell in each hand. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each leg.

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges target the glutes, hamstrings, and core while supporting pelvic stability,” Canham tells us.

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 to 3 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Bird-Dog

“Bird-dogs strengthen the core, spinal stabilizers, and hips while improving posture,” Canham says.

Start on all fours in a tabletop position. Slowly extend your left arm and right leg, keeping your core braced. Hold for 2 seconds before returning to the start position. Switch sides, continuing to alternate. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Wall Sit

“Wall sits build muscular endurance in the quadriceps and improve lower-body strength without excessive joint stress,” Canham says.