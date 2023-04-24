When it comes to fitness, instant results are always ideal. After all, the time you spend working out is precious, and with an already jam-packed schedule, you don't want any of it to go to waste. Especially when you're gearing up for summer, getting beach-body-ready and sculpting instant abs is high on the priority list. We understand the need for a fast route to achieving your goal, so we spoke with Rachel Pieroni, NASM CPT and Pure Barre training evaluation specialist, who shares with us the best bodyweight workout for instant abs. You don't even need to leave the house in order to get the toned six-pack of your dreams, so keep reading to learn more! And next, don't miss the Simple Yet Effective Exercises for Instant Abs That Trainers Love.

How can bodyweight exercises help you achieve instant abs?

If you're a bit skeptical about ditching the free weights and solely focusing on bodyweight training to get your core—and entire body—into shape, Pieroni is here to make you feel at ease. In general, performing bodyweight exercises is incredibly beneficial for your body. These moves are very accessible due to the fact that they only require your body weight to perform, and they can be done essentially anytime, anywhere. As far as benefits go, bodyweight training will help you sculpt and preserve lean muscle mass, boost your cardiovascular health, enhance your mental health, and improve the health of your joints and bones. And it doesn't end there!

"Bodyweight training can help you get your core in great shape. It's important to note that the core consists of the abdominal muscles (rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, internal and external obliques), the quadratus lumborum (lower back), the pelvic floor, the erector spinae and multifidus (spine muscles), the glute muscles (minimus, medius, and maximus), and diaphragm," Pieroni adds. "Having a strong core can lead to better balance and stability, better posture, can enhance flexibility and mobility, reduce and prevent pain (particularly back and hip pain), plus support other everyday functional movements. For athletes, a stronger core could help with performance and form, as well as, prevent injuries."

Now, let's chat about Pieroni's best-recommended workout for instant abs. Perform the below moves as a full routine to sculpt a tight core.

1 Planks

"There are many different bodyweight exercises you can do to target the abdominal muscles. One of the most common and highly recommended is the plank," Pieroni explains. "Planks primarily focus on the abdominal muscles, including the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and internal and external obliques; however, also focus on all the core muscles in entirety."

A plank can be performed on your hands with extended arms, or on your forearms. You can do modified planks on your knees, or keep your legs out straight for classic planks. The goal of this exercise is to activate your whole core while holding the proper position.

To start with a forearm plank, position both of your forearms on the ground, lining your elbows up with your shoulders. Your forearms should be parallel to each other. Push your legs back, and "tuck your hips" so that your navel is away from the ground, Pieroni instructs. Keep your chin tucked, and picture forming a straight line from the top of your head all the way down to your keeps. Make sure your shoulders don't sink and your lower back doesn't arch as you hold this position.

Begin by holding one to three planks for 30 seconds. Slowly bump up the time to one minute or 90 seconds. Rest for 30 to 60 seconds between each set.

2 Bicycle Crunches

To start bicycle crunches, lie down flat on your back; your legs should be extended, and your shoulders and head should be raised a bit off the floor, MasterClass explains. Put both hands behind your head, activate your core, and tuck your chin. Bring both knees up to your chest. Next, curl your left side off the ground as you bring your left elbow to the opposite knee. Hold this position before repeating the motion on the opposite side, and continue to alternate.

3 Mountain Climbers

Next up, we have mountain climbers. This exercise starts out in a high plank/press-up position with your hands aligned with your shoulders, your legs extended, and your feet pressed up to your toes. In a speedy fashion, you will bring your right knee up to your chest—just don't let it contact the ground—and return it, PureGym explains. Perform the same motion with your left knee, and continue to alternate.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Russian Twists

Lastly, in order to achieve instant abs, you can't leave Russian twists out of your routine. According to PureGym, you'll begin this exercise by sitting down on a workout mat. Bend both knees and raise your heels off the floor. Next, activate your core muscles as you rotate your upper body to the right. Complete this rotation until both arms reach a parallel position to the ground. Then, rotate to your left side, and continue to alternate. This exercise will certainly fire up your core, so get ready to feel the burn!