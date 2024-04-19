5 Bodyweight Workouts for Seniors To Boost Stamina & Strength

Staying active is essential for seniors to maintain their overall health and independence. Bodyweight exercises offer a safe and effective way for older adults to build stamina and strength without the need for equipment or heavy weights. I've rounded up some of my best bodyweight workouts for seniors to increase stamina and strength while boosting your mobility, balance, and overall quality of life.

With the following workouts on deck, seniors will be well-equipped to boost their overall health and well-being. Remember to practice proper form and check in with your healthcare provider if you have any preexisting conditions or injuries.

Keep reading for the five best bodyweight workouts for seniors to increase stamina and strength.

Workout #1: Chair Yoga

This roundup of bodyweight workouts for seniors to boost stamina and strength kicks off with chair yoga. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that can be done while seated or using a chair for support. It helps improve flexibility, balance, and relaxation.

1. Seated Forward Bend

Sit comfortably on a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Inhale and lengthen your spine. Exhale, and slowly hinge forward from your hips, reaching your hands toward your feet or the floor. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds, breathing deeply. Repeat three to five times.

2. Seated Twists

Sit tall in your chair with your feet planted firmly on the ground. Inhale, and lengthen your spine. Exhale, and twist your torso to the right, placing your left hand on the outside of your right thigh and your right hand on the back of the chair. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds, breathing deeply. Repeat on the other side. Aim for three to five repetitions on each side.

3. Seated Cat-Cow Stretch

Sit comfortably on your chair with your feet flat on the floor. Inhale and arch your back, lifting your chest and rolling your shoulders back. Then, exhale and round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest and drawing your navel toward your spine. Repeat the movement, flowing smoothly between cat and cow pose for eight to 10 repetitions.

Workout #2: Wall Pushup Variations

The wall pushup is a beginner-friendly exercise that strengthens the chest, shoulders, and arms while reducing the risk of strain or injury.

1. Wall Pushups

Stand facing a wall with your feet hip-width apart and your arms extended at shoulder height, palms flat against the wall. Inhale as you bend your elbows and lean toward the wall, keeping your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Exhale as you push yourself back to the starting position, straightening your arms. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

2. Wall Angels

Stand with your back against a wall, feet hip-width apart, and arms by your sides. Engage your core, and press your lower back into the wall. Slowly raise your arms overhead, keeping your elbows and wrists in contact with the wall. Continue to slide your arms up and down the wall in a controlled motion, aiming for eight to 10 repetitions.

3. Wall Sits

Stand with your back against a wall, and lower yourself into a seated position, sliding down until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Keep your knees aligned with your ankles and your back flat against the wall. Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds, gradually increasing the duration as you build strength. Aim for two to three sets.

Workout #3: Leg Raises

Leg raises target the muscles of the core, hips, and legs, helping to improve balance and stability.

1. Seated Leg Raises

Sit tall in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and your hands resting on the sides of the chair for support. Lift one leg straight out in front of you, keeping your knee slightly bent. Hold for two to three seconds, then lower your leg back down. Repeat on the other side, alternating legs for 10 to 15 repetitions per leg.

2. Standing Leg Raises

Stand behind a sturdy chair or counter for support, feet hip-width apart. Shift your weight onto one leg and lift the other leg straight out to the side, keeping your toes pointing forward and your hips level. Hold for two to three seconds, then lower your leg. Repeat on the other side, aiming for 10 to 15 repetitions per leg.

3. Supine Straight Leg Raises

Lie flat on your back with your arms by your sides. One leg should be bent with that foot flat on the floor, and the other leg should be extended with your toes pointed toward the sky. Lift the extended leg, and then slowly lower it to the floor without letting it touch the ground. Aim for two to three sets of eight to 12 repetitions.

Workout #4: Seated Resistance Band Exercises

Using resistance bands provides gentle resistance to improve muscle strength and endurance without putting excessive strain on the joints.

1. Seated Row

Sit comfortably on a chair with your feet flat on the floor and the resistance band securely anchored under your feet. You can also sit on the floor. Hold the ends of the resistance band in each hand, palms facing each other. Pull the bands toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly release back to the starting position. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

2. Seated Leg Press

Sit on the edge of a chair with one end of the resistance band looped around your foot and the other end anchored securely under the chair. Extend your leg straight ahead of you, pressing against the resistance of the band. Slowly bend your knee to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other leg, alternating legs for 10 to 15 repetitions per leg.

3. Seated Bicep Curls

Sit tall in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and the resistance band securely anchored under your feet. Hold the ends of the resistance band in each hand, palms facing up. Curl your hands toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body. Slowly lower your hands back down to the starting position. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Workout #5: Standing Balance Exercises

This list of bodyweight workouts for seniors to boost stamina and strength wraps up with standing balance exercises. Improving balance is crucial for preventing falls and maintaining independence as you age. These standing balance exercises can help strengthen the muscles involved in stability.

1. Single-leg Stance

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides. Shift your weight onto one leg, and lift the other foot off the ground, balancing on the standing leg. Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch legs. Aim for two to three sets on each leg.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Heel-to-Toe Walks

Position your feet in a straight line with the heel of one foot touching the toes of the other. Take small steps forward, placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toes of the other. Continue walking in a straight line for 10 to 15 steps. Repeat for two to three sets.

3. Tandem Stance

Stand with one foot directly in front of the other, heel to toe, like you're walking on a tightrope. Keep your arms by your sides or out to the sides for balance. Hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch the position of your feet. Aim for two to three sets on each side.