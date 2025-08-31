14 Best Floor Exercises for Women to Lose Weight

When looking for a productive weight-loss workout, you don’t need a pricey gym membership, fancy equipment, or even high-intensity moves to achieve noticeable results. In fact, all you really need is a yoga mat and your body weight for a total-body transformation. Sure, floor exercises may seem simple, but that doesn’t mean they’re easy or ineffective. They’ll help you build strength and lean out your body in all the right places—all while being easy on the joints.

Ready to get started? We’ve rounded up the best floor exercises for women to lose weight, according to fitness pros.

What Makes Floor Workouts an Effective Choice for Weight Loss

Once you enter your 30s, you start to lose lean muscle mass at a rate of approximately 3% to 8% each decade. This natural transition makes weight gain easier and weight loss more challenging. On top of that, women journeying through perimenopause and menopause often experience an unwanted redistribution of body fat to the abdomen. Ugh.

To kick your metabolism into high gear, preserve muscle, and shed extra pounds, regular exercise is essential. But alas, with endless workouts to choose from, it can be quite overwhelming knowing where to even begin. That’s where floor training comes in clutch.

For women who seek a well-rounded routine that blends fat burning, toning, and flexibility, floor exercises deliver a refreshing change from your typical gym session. They can be seamlessly integrated into any schedule, whether it’s a quick morning energy boost or an evening wind-down workout.

“Floor exercises are a great way to mix up your routine and a great option if you’re experiencing an injury like knee pain,” says Nadia Murdock, CPT, a certified fitness instructor at Garage Gym Reviews. “Without the proper lifestyle practices, like nutrition, stress management, and sleep, you won’t be able to achieve your weight loss goals.”

Dr. Kira Capozzolo, a chiropractor based in Solana Beach, CA and co-founder of Twin Waves Wellness Center, confirms the benefits of floor-based training.

“As a chiropractor and wellness center owner, I love floor-based movements because they’re joint-friendly, low-impact, and highly accessible,” Capozzolo explains. “They build strength and stability without putting unnecessary strain on the spine or knees, which is especially important for women who may be managing old injuries or starting fresh on their fitness journey. Plus, many of these exercises target multiple muscle groups at once, helping you burn calories while improving posture, balance, and core strength—all things that support long-term weight management.”

For all-around best results, Capozzolo recommends combining floor work with other forms of training, such as walking or resistance workouts, and a nutritious diet.

“Think of floor exercises as the ‘core’ of your routine, and cardio plus strength training as the accelerators,” she says.

14 Best Floor Exercises for Women To Lose Weight

Mountain Climbers

According to Capozzolo, mountain climbers are a stellar cardio move that fires up your core for the best kind of burn.

Begin in a high plank. Quickly drive your right knee toward your left elbow. Swiftly return to a plank. Repeat the movement with your left knee. Continue to alternate at a fast pace. Do 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Bicycle Crunches

The bicycle crunch engages your upper and lower abs, ensuring a comprehensive core workout. “This move helps to strengthen your core by building a stronger center so you can perform other exercises successfully,” explains Murdock.

Lie down flat on your back. Bring your knees into a table position, place your hands behind your head, and lift your head (think about keeping your chin off your chest). If you can, peel your shoulder blades off the floor as well. Keep your elbows back as you extend your right leg. While keeping your left leg bent toward your chest, bring the opposite side of your body to reach for the left. Reverse and repeat this action on the other side for one rotation. Complete 3 sets of 30 to 45 seconds with a 1-minute rest between sets.

Plank Holds

Capozzolo says the plank hold is surprisingly challenging, but it makes for an excellent test of core strength.

Assume a forearm plank with your forearms on the floor—elbows under your shoulders—and body straight from head to heels. Engage your legs, glutes, and core. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds to start.

Squeeze Crab Pushups

Squeeze crab pushups might sound like a dance move, but they’re a stellar floor exercise that boosts strength and stability. Murdock says, “This move works your chest, triceps, and inner thighs.”

Place a ball or rubber between your knees in a kneeling pushup position. Squeeze the ball with your inner thighs and tighten your core muscles. Place your hands shoulder-width apart and keep your arms straight. Bend your arms and lower your chest to the ground, then return to start. Aim for 3 to 4 sets of 12 reps.

Side Leg Raises

“This exercise helps to strengthen your outer thighs, glutes, and hips,” states Murdock.

Lie down on your side with your legs and hips stacked. Make sure you aren’t leaning forward or back. Keep your toes pointed, and slowly lift the top leg. Bring your leg back down for the heels to click, and immediately bring the top leg back up again. Repeat for three rounds of 30 to 45 seconds per side.

Tipping Frogs

Tipping frogs offer a blend of balance, flexibility, and core strength. This exercise ignites the glutes, quads, and core by starting in a deep squat and then tipping forward to touch the ground.

Begin standing in a squat position. Place your hands in front of you. Slowly “tip” forward onto your hands while balancing on the balls of your feet. Gently push yourself back up to complete 1 full rep. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Glute Bridges

A staple in many routines, glute bridges are all about elevating and toning the backside. “This move works your glutes, arms, and shoulders,” says Murdock.

Loop a short band just above your knees, and lie on your back. Bend your knees, and keep them roughly eight inches apart with your feet together. Squeeze your glute muscles and elevate your hips off the ground. You can also simultaneously hold a towel just over your chest with your hands shoulder-width apart. Press the towel straight up and attempt to pull the towel apart with straight arms. Hold for three to five seconds, then return your hips and arms to the starting position. Complete 4 sets of 12 reps.

Sideways Floor Pushups

Sideways floor pushups bring a fresh twist on traditional pushups.

Lie flat on the ground with your top leg diagonally placed from your hip and your bottom leg bent. Wrap your arm on the floor around your ribcage like you’re hugging yourself. With your other arm, place your palm in front of you on the ground. Gradually push your body up and down without locking out your elbows. Make sure your feet stay on the ground to ensure proper form. Perform 2 sets of 25 reps per arm.

Butt Blasters

With a name as catchy as the results they deliver, butt blasters are a go-to exercise for firmer, rounder glutes.

Start on all fours with the end of a resistance band in each hand. Place the arch of your foot in the loop of the band while keeping your foot flexed. Make sure to keep the band tight for an extra challenge. Push your foot back behind you at hip height. Bend your knee and pull it back in toward your chest. Do 4 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

Side Plank With Hip Dips

“This exercise is great for your core. These target your obliques and shoulder stability,” Capozzolo says.

Sit side facing, placing one hand on the floor under your shoulder. Extend your legs and stack your feet. Lift your hips off the floor and activate your core. Lower your hips, then lift them. Do 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

RELATED: 4 Simple Moves That Torch Visceral Fat in Your 50s

Russian Twists

Sitting on the floor and twisting might sound easy, but Russian twists are the ultimate core challenger. “This ab workout is great for targeting the obliques,” says Murdock.

Sit with your feet firmly planted flat on the ground. Lean back about 45 degrees to where you can feel your abs engaging. Slowly twist your body to the right with your arms straight out in front of you and your fingers laced together. Return to the starting position, and turn to the left side. This completes 1 rotation. Do 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps per side.

Compound Crunches

Combining the elements of a classic crunch with added leg movement, compound crunches are an effective fat-loss exercise. “This move works multiple muscles, focusing mainly on the rectus abdominis,” says Murdock.

Lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head. Keep your elbows out to the side and your legs straight on the floor. As you crunch in toward the center of your body, bring your knees toward your chest. Lower your head and shoulder blades as you slowly release, bringing your legs back to the ground. Perform 2 sets of 20 to 25 reps.

Jackknife Crisscross Crunches

Jackknife crisscross crunches fuse intensity and precision for a highly effective fat-loss floor exercise.

Lie on the ground in a supine position. Gradually bring your hand to the tip of your opposite toe while crunching upwards. Keep both your arms and legs straight. Do the same on the opposite side to complete 1 full rep. Perform 3 sets of 20 reps.

Staggered Pushups

“With this exercise, you’re strengthening multiple muscle groups,” explains Murdock. “But, more importantly, it will help you maintain strength for everyday tasks.”

Assume a traditional pushup position with one hand on a step, medicine ball, or kettlebell to create an uneven dynamic. Place one hand on the floor and the other on the elevated surface. Make sure your wrist, elbow, and shoulder are aligned. Perform a traditional pushup utilizing the uneven surface, lowering your body to the ground and back up. Do 4 sets of 10 reps.

