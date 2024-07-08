Burger King Is Giving Away a Bunch Of Free Food In July

Burger King joined the raging fast-food value wars last month by bringing back its $5 Your Way Meal, offering fans a ton of food in one low-priced bundle. That won't be the only enticing deal that Burger King customers can score this summer, however.

Burger King has a plethora of exciting promotions slated to roll out this July, including tons of freebies that customers can unlock with a small purchase. All of the deals are meant to celebrate upcoming July holidays and events relevant to the Burger King brand, including National Grilling Month, National Ice Cream Month, National Ice Cream Day, National French Fry Day, and National Drive-Thru Day.

In honor of National Grilling Month, which is celebrated in July each year, members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can score a free burger every Friday this month with a minimum $1 purchase. The type of burger customers can snag as part of this deal will vary by the week. Those who stop by the chain on July 12 can receive a free Hamburger (250 calories), while those who visit on July 19 and July 26 will receive a free Rodeo Burger (340 calories) and free Whopper Jr. (330 calories), respectively.

July also happens to be National Ice Cream Month, and Burger King has some on-theme offers lined up for fans as well. From July 1 through July 31, Royal Perks members can get a free soft serve cone (200 calories) or cup (180 calories) for just 150 Crowns (i.e. points accrued by loyalty members as they spend at the chain). 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A soft serve cone or cup typically requires 250 Crowns, so customers won't have to wait as long before scoring a free frozen treat this July. Royal Perks members who spend $1 or more can also snag a free soft serve with a minimum $1 purchase on National Ice Cream Day, which falls on July 21.

From July 12 through July 14, Royal Perks members can earn double the Crowns on any purchase that includes fries in honor of National French Fry Day (July 12). Even when there's no holiday to celebrate, Burger King offers its loyalty members free fries (370 calories per medium order) every week with a minimum $1 purchase.

The chain's final deal this month will be available exclusively on National Drive-Thru Day, July 24. Royal Perks members who stop by that day can once again score double the Crowns on their purchase.

As customers await the arrival of these promotions, they should keep an eye out for some of the exciting new additions to Burger King's menu. The chain expanded its menu in May with a new Philly Royal Crispy Wrap (360 calories), Philly Melt (590 calories), and Mozzarella Fries (480 calories per eight-piece order). It also introduced a new Birthday Pie Slice (260 calories) in May and began testing a new line of grilled chicken sandwiches and wraps in select markets.