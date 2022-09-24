Burn Belly Fat and Slow Aging With These Cardio Routines Trainers Love

Gaining extra girth around your belly as you age is far from the best feeling. After all, you want to live your best life—and look like it, too. An annual physical can actually be stressful, just by stepping onto the scale. According to Tufts Medical Center, some individuals can put on as many as three to five pounds each year as they grow older. So if you want to burn belly fat and slow aging, we have some cardio routines that trainers love.

In order to burn belly fat and slow aging, you must exercise regularly and be on a fitness routine. Although strength training should be a priority when it comes to losing fat and slowing down the aging process, you can't neglect the cardio portion, because it's an excellent part of the equation. The reason why it's so beneficial is as you age, you lose your aerobic endurance. Your VO2 max decreases, and so does your anaerobic power. Because of these changes to your body, it's essential to build your cardio base and maintain it as much as possible.

There are many different types of cardio you can incorporate into your fitness routine, including running, cycling, or rowing. It's essential to not only perform steady-state work, but also interval training. This allows you to improve both your aerobic and anaerobic endurance. You can do either steady-state or intervals as a separate workout outside of strength training, or plan it in your routine as a finisher. If you've got a busy schedule and cannot do a separate cardio day, then performing it as a finisher post-strength training is what I recommend.

Here are two great steady-state and interval routines you can incorporate into your weekly schedule to burn belly fat and slow aging. Start doing them today, and the next time you check out your scale, you'll not only feel younger, but you'll also be pretty pleased with the number you see.

Steady-State Workout 1: Incline Treadmill Walk

To perform this steady-state workout, set your treadmill at the highest incline (usually 15 degrees), and set the speed at 2.5 to 3.5 mph. Walk at this pace and incline for at least 20 minutes, and watch your heart rate go up!

Steady-State Workout 2: Stair Climber

For this second steady-state workout, begin climbing on the stair climber. If you're a first-timer, go at a comfortable pace you're able to maintain for at least 15 to 20 minutes. Once you've built up more endurance (or if you're a bit more of an intermediate level), you can crank up the speed, or climb for at least 30 minutes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Interval Workout 1: Incline Treadmill Runs

Start this interval workout by standing with your legs outside of the belt and setting your treadmill to a 10% incline and the speed a little higher than your typical jog pace. Once the incline and speed are set, hop on, and sprint hard for 30 seconds. Once you've sprinted for 30 seconds, grab the handles on the side, and carefully jump back onto the stable non-moving part of the treadmill. Rest for 30 seconds, and then repeat this workout for 10 rounds.

Interval Workout 2: Bike Sprints

Hop on the exercise bike for this second interval workout, and begin pedaling hard for 20 to 30 seconds. Once you've sprinted that amount of time, cruise at a slower pace for 30 to 45 seconds before sprinting again. Aim for 8 to 10 rounds total.