Netflix-ing has become an all-time favorite way to kick back and chill at home after a long day—so much so, that according to CivicScience, over 50% of Americans watch TV for one to four hours every day. That's a lot of extra downtime on the couch! So the next time you're glued to the screen catching up on your series of the month, consider being productive and getting in some exercise while you're streaming. To help you get started, we have some pretty fantastic ways to burn calories while watching TV and your favorite Netflix flicks.

You can save yourself a trip to the gym while being entertained at the same time. We spoke with Melissa Pfeister, a Stanford Medicine-certified nutritionist and the founder of the health and wellness brand Stripped with Melissa, and you'll be amazed at the number of exercises you can easily do in front of your big screen. So put on the next episode of your new favorite series, and start to exercise in the comfort of your own family room. Read further to learn some fitness tips, and next, don't miss Get Rid of Holiday Weight Gain With These Couch Exercises.

Do some sit-ups.

Pfeister tells us, "Honestly my favorite time to do sit-ups is while I'm watching my favorite shows. Turn on your Netflix, and get crunchin'!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Every type of sit-up can be easily performed right in front of your television. If you've never done sit-ups before, simply start at a slow pace, and work your way up. Ten sit-ups are a good starting point. "Keep at it, and slowly build up until you're a sit-up superstar," Pfeister explains.

Butt, thank you!

You can build buns of steel and burn calories while getting your Netflix on. Pfeister tells us, "Just lay on your side, lift those legs and work your thighs, inner and outer. Then go on your hands and knees and lift your legs behind you to get those butt muscles going." Perform three sets of 15 to 25 reps. With consistency, you'll notice a toned, tighter butt and thighs before you wrap up the latest series you're obsessed with!

RELATED: 5 Easy Cardio Exercises You Can Do While Watching TV

Build up your biceps.

All you need to get started with this move is your bottled water and a spot on the floor with a good view. Once your show starts, begin the bicep curls. Pfeister says, "You can even go overhead and get those tricep curls in." You'll be amazed at how much you can accomplish.

Take that water, and hydrate during commercial breaks.

It's so important to stay hydrated. To help make sure you stay sufficiently hydrated, try this trick to burn calories while watching TV. Each time there's a commercial break, chug some H2O. Pfeister advises, "Keep it up during the entire break and then keep doing it for each commercial and your entire body will greatly appreciate getting hydrated and feeling better!"

After all, according to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, sipping water can aid in your weight loss efforts. The study revealed that swapping out diet beverages with water after mealtime can result in greater weight loss.

Relax with some deep breathing.

Another thing that's easy to forget to do during a busy day is to breathe efficiently. While Netflixing, take time to relax with some deep breathing. "Breathe in for a seven-count, hold for seven, and exhale for seven," says Pfeister.

So Net-flex and stay fit. It's good for your health!