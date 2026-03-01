4 Chair Exercises That Restore Core Faster Than Floor Exercises After 60

Exclusive CPT tips, Try these 4 chair core moves after 60 to feel stronger fast.

After 60, floor-based ab exercises like leg raises, crunches, and traditional planks can feel uncomfortable, aggravate your lower back, or strain your wrists and shoulders. As a result, many older adults either avoid core work altogether or don’t do it enough. Fortunately, restoring core strength after 60 doesn’t require lying on the floor. Instead, incorporating chair exercises for building core strength can be a gamechanger for older adults.

Research suggests the deep stabilizing muscles in your abdomen respond best to controlled and gentle activation performed consistently. A 2025 meta-analysis examining older adults found that low-intensity, repeated core engagement can help support spinal stability, reduce back pain, and improve balance.

But with the abundance of information online, determining which chair exercises are best after 60 can be challenging. That’s why we spoke with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, who shares his four most recommended chair exercises for restoring core strength.

“Seated core movements allow older adults to activate the abdominal muscles while remaining supported and upright,” Bickerstaff explains. “This reduces strain on the lower back and wrists while still strengthening the muscles responsible for posture, balance, and daily function.”

What’s more, chair exercises require minimal setup (all you need is a sturdy seat), are easier on the joints, and can be performed daily without leading to burnout. Since core strength after 60 is all about endurance and coordination, these small, controlled movements can restore stability faster than more aggressive floor-based exercises.

Read on for Bickerstaff's four chair exercises designed to rebuild core strength safely and effectively after 60.

Seated Knee Lifts

Seated knee lifts strengthen your lower abs and hip flexors while helping improve posture. Because you remain supported in the chair, this exercise reduces lower-back strain compared to traditional floor leg raises.

How to do it:

Sit tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Position yourself toward the middle of the seat and avoid slouching your back. Engage your stomach muscles as if you’re about to cough. Lift one knee slowly toward your chest without leaning backward. Keep your chest upright and your shoulders relaxed. Pause for one to two seconds at the top of the movement while maintaining tension in your core. Lower your foot slowly back to the floor. Repeat on the opposite side. Aim for 10 to 12 reps per side for two to three sets, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Seated March

The seated march reactivates the deep stabilizing muscles of the core, especially the transverse abdominis, which supports your spine and helps reduce back discomfort.

How to do it:

Sit up tall at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Stack your ribs over your hips and lengthen your spine. Gently engage your abdominal muscles. Lift one foot a few inches off the ground. Keep your torso steady and avoid swaying. Lower your foot slowly with control. Alternate sides in a controlled marching motion. Perform 12 to 16 total marches for two to three sets. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Seated Torso Rotations

An often neglected aspect of core strength is rotational control. Seated torso rotations strengthen your obliques (side abs) and improve spinal mobility without the strain of floor-based twisting movements.

How to do it:

Sit upright with both feet planted firmly on the floor. Cross your arms over your chest and lightly brace your core. While keeping your hips facing forward, rotate your upper body to one side. Move only as far as comfortable (don’t strain yourself!). Pause for one to two seconds at the end of the rotation. Return to the center position with control. Repeat on the opposite side. Aim for 8 to 10 controlled rotations per side for two to three sets. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Seated Lean Back Hold

The seated lean back hold builds core endurance and trains your abdominal wall to stabilize your spine without compressing it. This exercise also strengthens the entire front of your torso while supporting good posture.

How to do it:

Sit toward the front edge of a sturdy chair. Place your feet flat on the floor, spaced hip-width apart. Lengthen your spine and lift your chest. Slowly lean your torso back a few inches. Keep your back straight and avoid rounding it. Flex your core muscles. Hold for 10 to 20 seconds while breathing steadily. Return to the starting upright position with control before repeating. Complete two to three holds with 30 to 45 seconds rest between.

Why Chair Exercises Can Restore Core Faster

Floor exercises often overload the spine or wrists before the deep core muscles have a chance to get activated. Conversely, seated exercises allow you to focus on precise core engagement and spinal alignment. These exercises can help boost the brain-to-muscle connection critical for restoring optimal core function after 60.

Seated core movements also improve posture. And when your posture improves, your abs naturally engage to support your spine, all while enhancing core strength and reducing back discomfort.