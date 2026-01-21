If You Can Master These 4 Chair Exercises at 65, You’re Fitter Than Most 50-Year-Olds

Test your fitness level after 60 with these chair-based workouts.

Turning 65 means tweaking your lifestyle habits due to natural changes that occur to your body. There are two surprises that happen with age—sarcopenia (the loss of muscle) and bone loss. It’s essential to perform the right exercises to compensate for both of these natural deficits that occur.

One thing you can add to your daily routine is chair exercises. They are easy on the joints and quite beneficial for boosting strength, flexibility, and balance. In addition, you’ll increase your cardiovascular wellness, circulation, and even your mood.

To get you started, we spoke with Emma Povey-West, Senior Activity Coordinator, Argyles Bupa Care Home, who shares four chair exercises to try. If you can master them, you’re fitter than most 50-year olds.

Why Chair Exercises Are Effective

Chair-based workouts are productive and accessible for most individuals, no matter their fitness level.

“If your balance skills aren’t as good as they used to be, using a sturdy chair can offer stability and security during exercise, allowing you to work on your core strength, overall fitness—and maybe even have some fun while you’re at it,” Povey-West explains. “From group exercise sessions to following online classes, keeping moving as you age is incredibly important.”

Povey-West stresses the importance of starting small and progressing from there—especially if it’s been a while since you’ve worked out.

“This helps to build your muscle slowly and reduce the chance of injuries,” Povey-West adds.

March in Your Seat

“This exercise helps elevate your heart rate and can strengthen your cardiovascular system,” Povey-West points out.

Begin seated with your feet placed flat, hip-width apart, on the floor. Quickly lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, quickly lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture—trying not to lean back for support—as you continue to “march” in your seat. Do this exercise for 20 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, then repeat for 2 rounds.

Sit-to-Stand

“This exercise aims to build muscle strength around your core and legs. Push the back of a chair with armrests up against a wall. At the back of the chair’s seat, place a small pillow,” Povey-West notes.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Lean back into the pillow behind you. Cross your arms over your chest so that your hands are resting on your shoulders. Slowly try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform 10 reps. Rest, then repeat. Aim to do this exercise 2 times a day.

Resistance Band Bicep Curls

“Incorporating strengthening exercises can help you with daily tasks, from opening doors to carrying heavy items. Resistance bands are a good way to introduce strength training and can be adapted to improve muscle function across many areas of your body,” Povey-West says. “If lifting both arms up feels too difficult at first, do one arm at a time until you build up some strength and confidence.”

Begin sitting with your feet hip-width apart on the floor. Place the resistance band under your feet. Hold each end of the band at your sides with your arms straight down by your thighs. Slowly curl your hands up toward your shoulders, palms facing up. Make sure your elbows stay aligned with the sides of your body, using your upper-arm muscles to help you squeeze and maintain the shape. Squeeze your muscles at the top, then slowly lower your arms back down to your thighs. Perform this exercise 10 times, once a day.

Leg Raises

“These exercises help to strengthen your front thigh muscles. Strength in this area can help you rise from your chair more easily and give your knees more stability when you walk,” Povey-West says.

From a seated position, lift one of your legs up in front of you until your knee is completely straight and your toes point up toward the sky. Hold for 5 seconds before lowering that leg. Perform this exercise for 10 reps on one leg, then complete 10 reps on the other side.

“If you struggle to hold your foot for 5 seconds, aim for 3 seconds until your muscles strengthen and five seconds becomes achievable for you,” Povey-West instructs.