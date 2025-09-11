 Skip to content

5 Chair Exercises That Shrink Your Stomach Pooch Faster Than Cardio After 45

Blast belly fat with these productive Pilates chair exercises.
Published on September 11, 2025 | 6:00 AM

If you’re battling a stubborn “belly pooch,” you’re not alone. As you age, muscle mass naturally declines and hormonal shifts tend to cause body fat to gravitate toward the midsection—ugh. The good news is, with the right workout routine on deck, you can reclaim your waistline. We spoke with an expert to learn five chair exercises that will shrink your stomach pooch quicker than cardio after 45.

“The Pilates chair is one of the most underrated tools for strengthening the core after 45. Its spring resistance activates the deep stabilizers of the abdominals, spine, and hips far more effectively than crunches, and because it keeps you upright, it’s easier on the neck, back, and joints,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “A 30-minute Pilates chair session can burn between 200–300 calories depending on intensity on par with brisk walking, but with the added benefit of targeted muscle toning.”

While a Pilates chair isn’t accessible to everyone, you can replicate many of its exercises and benefits with a stable and sturdy dining chair or workout bench and resistance bands.

“The key is to stay upright, stabilize through your sit bones, and keep movements controlled,” Canham says.

5 Pilates Chair Exercises To Melt Your Belly Pooch

“These movements not only tone the midsection but also support spinal health, balance, and functional strength helping reduce belly fat while building resilience as the body changes with age,” Canham notes.

Seated Leg Press

  1. Begin seated on a Pilates chair or sturdy chair.
  2. Loop a resistance band under your left foot, holding onto an end in each hand.
  3. Keep your right foot flat on the ground.
  4. Engage your core.
  5. Extend your banded leg, pressing your left foot out against the resistance.
  6. Use control to return to the start position.

Single Leg Lifts

  1. Begin seated on a Pilates chair or sturdy chair.
  2. Maintain a tall chest and keep your feet on the floor.
  3. Activate your core.
  4. Slowly lift your right leg a few inches off the ground before lowering.
  5. Repeat on the other side.

Twist and Reach

  1. Begin seated on a Pilates chair or sturdy chair, feet flat on the ground.
  2. Extend both arms in front of you at shoulder level, palms facing in.
  3. Activate your core.
  4. Twist your torso to the right, reaching your arms in the same direction.
  5. Return to the center.
  6. Twist your torso to the left.

Seated Pike

  1. Begin seated on a Pilates chair or sturdy chair.
  2. Place your hands on the sides of the chair for added support.
  3. Maintain a tall posture with feet flat on the ground.
  4. Lift both knees toward your chest. Engage your abs.
  5. Slowly lower your feet to the ground.

Side Leg Extensions

 

  1. Begin sitting sideways on a Pilates chair or sturdy chair, keeping your right side closest to the back of the chair.
  2. Position your hands on the chair seat or back for support.
  3. Extend your left leg straight out to the side, lifting it a few inches off the ground.
  4. Lower and repeat on the other side.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
