6 Chair Moves That Shrink Stubborn Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches After 50

For many adults over 50, belly fat becomes the most stubborn part of the body to slim down. That’s because age, stress, and hormonal shifts can all cause extra fat to accumulate around the abdomen. But the good news is that you can shed unwanted fat around your midsection without endless crunches or intense workouts. Studies show that low-impact strength and mobility exercises can be just as effective at reducing abdominal fat when paired with consistency and healthy lifestyle habits.

“After 50, belly fat can be one of the hardest areas to slim down,” says Kris Herbert, CPT, a certified personal trainer at The Gym Venice. “And while crunches are often the go-to, they’re not the most effective—or the safest—option. Chair-based exercises offer a joint-friendly, functional alternative that elevates your heart rate, strengthens your core, and burns calories to help reduce stubborn belly fat.”

In this article, Herbert shares six of the best chair-based moves to help shrink stubborn belly fat, tighten your waistline, and strengthen your core. Read on for detailed step-by-step instructions.

6 Chair Moves That Shrink Stubborn Belly Fat

Seated Knee Lifts

Knee lifts are one of the best chair exercises for engaging your lower abs and hip flexors while keeping your back supported. The controlled motion builds stability through your trunk and hips, which can help support posture and improve core strength.

How to do it:

Sit tall on the edge of a sturdy chair, gripping the sides for support. Engage your core and lift both knees toward your chest. Lower them back down slowly without letting your feet touch the floor, if possible. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: If lifting both legs is too challenging, raise one leg at a time until you get stronger.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t lean back or hunch forward. Stay upright with your chest up and back straight to protect your spine and fully engage your abs.

Seated Torso Twists

This movement targets the obliques (side abs) and can help improve spinal mobility and rotational strength. Plus, twisting movements target your deep ab muscles that contribute to a smaller waistline and better stability during everyday activities like reaching or turning.

How to do it:

Sit upright with your feet flat on the ground. Extend your arms straight in front of you, palms together. Twist your torso slowly to the right, return to center, then twist to the left. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Keep your movements small and controlled. You can rest your hands across your chest if extending your arms feels too intense.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t swing your arms or twist too fast, which can strain your lower back. Focus on moving from your waist, not your shoulders.

Chair Marches

This gentle movement keeps your heart rate up while targeting the lower belly area that often resists fat loss. “Chair marches provide low-impact cardio to burn fat, improve endurance, and elevate metabolism,” says Herbert.

How to do it:

Sit tall on the edge of a chair with your core engaged. Lift one knee toward your chest, lower it, and repeat on the other side as if marching. Pump your arms for added intensity. Perform 3 sets of 30 to 60 seconds. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Start with shorter time intervals (15 to 20 seconds) and build up as your stamina improves.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t let your shoulders round forward. Sit tall and pull your belly button toward your spine for better core activation.

Seated Side Bends

“Seated side bends target the obliques and waistline while improving core flexibility and posture,” Herbert explains. This exercise also lengthens and strengthens the muscles that cinch your midsection, which can make your waist appear slimmer.

How to do it:

Sit tall with your feet flat on the floor and hands clasped behind your head. Lean your torso slowly to one side, stretching your obliques. Return to center, then repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Keep your range of motion small at first and focus on maintaining good form.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t slump or collapse forward. Keep your chest open and move side to side.

Seated Leg Extensions with Squeeze

This deceptively simple exercise works your lower abs, thighs, and stabilizing muscles all at once. That's because it engages your deep abdominal muscles that often lie hidden beneath a surface fat layer.

How to do it:

Sit upright with your hands gripping the sides of the chair. Extend one leg straight out in front of you while tightening your core. Hold the contraction for one or two seconds. Lower with control, then switch sides. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Place your foot back down fully between reps if holding it up feels too intense.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t lean backward or lock your knees. Keep your spine straight and your core tight throughout the movement.

Sit-to-Stands

“Sit-to-stands burn calories while strengthening legs, glutes, and core,” says Herbert. “It’s a powerful fat-burning move that mimics daily life activity.”

How to do it:

Sit tall at the edge of your chair with feet flat and hands across your chest. Push through your heels to stand up without using your hands. Slowly lower back down to the chair and repeat. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Use the edge of the sturdy surface (e.g., chair or a countertop) for support until you can stand unassisted.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t let your knees cave inward. Keep them in line with your toes and your chest upright.