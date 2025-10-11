6 Standing Exercises That Trim Belly Overhang Better Than Sit-Ups After 45

As you age, your body responds differently to exercise. Just ask anyone in their 40s and beyond. After 45, many people experience hormonal changes, increased stress, and a slower metabolism that make it all too easy to accumulate fat around your midsection. While crunches and sit-ups might seem like the go-to solution, they aren’t always the most effective (or safest) option for strengthening your core and trimming abdominal fat.

That’s why ETNT chatted with Lauren Kleban, CPT, celebrity trainer and founder of LEKFIT, who shares six standing exercises that can trim belly overhang better than sit-ups after 45. Standing ab exercises engage your entire core, including the deep stabilizers that support posture, balance, and everyday movement. Research shows that standing core exercises can increase energy expenditure and engage more muscle groups compared to lying ab moves, making them more functional for long-term strength and stability.

“These moves challenge your core in ways sit-ups can’t,” Kleban says. “You’re engaging your abdominals while improving balance and coordination—skills that make you stronger in real life.”

6 Standing Moves That Trim Belly Overhang After 45

Parallel Knee Lift

This simple yet effective move engages your lower abdominals, boosts stability, and warms up your entire core. “This exercise is a great way to tighten your core while improving balance and coordination,” says Kleban.

How to do it:

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart and your core engaged. Bring one knee up to waist height while keeping your heel lifted. Lower your foot back down with control. Perform 8 reps per side for 3 sets. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Hold onto a wall or chair for balance if needed until your stability improves.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t lean backward or let your standing knee lock.

Parallel Leg Extension

“This move engages the lower abdominals and deep stabilizers as your legs extend away from the body,” Kleban explains. “Your core has to prevent your back from arching, which builds endurance and control.”

How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your core braced. Lift one knee to waist height, then extend your leg straight in front of you. Return to the starting position with control, keeping your heel slightly lifted. Complete 3 sets of 8 reps per side. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Keep the extension short at first and aim for half the range of motion until your strength improves.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t arch your lower back as you extend. Keep your spine neutral and your abs tight.

Modified Wall Squat

A wall-supported squat can double as a powerful core and lower-body move. Kleban tells us, “This is a fantastic way to tighten your core, especially if you struggle with regular squats or balance.” The wall provides support, helping you maintain perfect form while your abs and legs stabilize your body.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Stand with your back against a wall, feet shoulder-width apart. Slide down until your thighs are parallel to the floor (or as low as comfortable). Hold for a 5-count, keeping your back and glutes pressed against the wall. Stand back up, releasing your back first, then your glutes. Aim for 3 sets of 5 reps. Rest for 90 to 120 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Start with a smaller bend in your knees and work your way deeper as your strength increases.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t let your knees go past your toes. Keep them stacked above your ankles to protect your joints.

Side Knee Lift

This dynamic move sculpts your obliques (side abs) while boosting coordination and balance. “This helps strengthen the core by engaging the obliques and deep stabilizers,” says Kleban. “It also challenges your balance, improving overall core coordination and strength.”

How to do it:

Stand sideways next to a wall with one hand resting on it for balance. Lift your outer knee across your body toward your opposite elbow, then extend your leg out to the side to tap the wall. Return to the starting position. Perform 8 reps per side for 3 sets. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Slow down the movement to stay in control. Remember” speed isn’t the goal, precision and maintaining proper form are.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t hunch forward. Instead, keep your chest lifted and core tight for full engagement.

Tabletop with the Wall

“This slow movement targets the deep stabilizing muscles that wrap around the core,” Kleban explains. “It strengthens the abdominals while improving posture and breath control.”

How to do it:

Face a wall and place both hands on it at shoulder height. Walk your feet back a few steps and hinge at the hips until your body forms a tabletop position. Keep your knees soft and your back flat. Inhale as you contract your abs and exhale as you return to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps. Rest for 90 to 120 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Keep your knees slightly bent to reduce tension on your hamstrings.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t let your back arch or collapse. Maintain a straight spine throughout the exercise.

Passé Lift

This graceful, ballet-inspired movement tones your abs, improves balance, and strengthens your stabilizers. “You need to maintain controlled core engagement for this, so it’s excellent for strengthening the stomach area,” says Kleban.

How to do it:

Stand with your back against the wall, feet hip-width apart. Lift one knee to waist height, turning the leg outward so your toe points toward the inside of your standing knee. Return to parallel, keeping your heel lifted as you lower. Raise the opposite arm straight up against the wall as you move. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps per side. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Beginner tip: Hold the position for a few seconds at the top to enhance stability and control.

Avoid this mistake: Don’t press too hard into the wall or let your shoulders hunch.