8 Coffee Creamers Made With the Highest Quality Ingredients

According to a 2022 survey of American coffee drinkers from Statista, almost half of consumers who do not drink black coffee prefer a generic coffee creamer. Coffee creamer is commonly used to lighten and sweeten coffee while helping create a creamier texture as the name suggests. With that in mind, many coffee creamers actually don't contain the highest quality ingredients which can detract from your morning cup of joe.

"With creamers specifically, avoid corn syrups and vegetable oils like the plague," says Hannah Mendoza, co-founder and CEO of Clevr Blends. "Not only are they unhealthy, but they're entirely unnecessary in a creamer."

Additionally, if you're going to opt for a sweetened creamer, Danielle McAvoy, senior manager of nutrition for Territory Foods, suggests looking for natural sweeteners such as organic cane sugar or monk fruit. And for plant-based coffee creamers, she recommends opting for those with short ingredient lists. "Many almond, coconut, and oat creamers are filled with gums and stabilizers, which make them inexpensive to produce and more shelf stable."

Keeping all of this information in mind, here are eight coffee creamers that use the highest quality ingredients that you can pick up on your next trip to the grocery store. Plus, don't miss 9 Coffee Brands That Use the Highest Quality Ingredients.

1 Organic Valley Half & Half

McAvoy says that Organic Valley is an excellent brand if you're looking for a coffee creamer with high-quality ingredients. "Look for cream that is free of antibiotics or hormones, and ideally organic, grass-fed or pasture-raised," says McAvoy. "These standards ensure you're not consuming any trace chemicals and that the cream is high in nutrients." This half and half only contains two organic ingredients: organic grade A milk and organic cream. Additionally, there are no antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides, or GMO anything.

2 Elmhurst French Vanilla Oat Creamer

This oat creamer is a great way to add sweetness to your next cup of coffee as it's made with only four high-quality ingredients: oat milk, hemp cream, cane sugar, and a mineral blend. "Elmhurst oat creamers are a great example of a clean, high-quality coffee creamer with natural ingredients and nothing extra," says McAvoy.

3 Four Sigmatic Think Functional Creamer

Powder coffee creamers are on the rise like this one from Four Sigmatic. This coconut-based powdered creamer is made with real cacao, coconut milk, MCT oil, lion's mane, reishi, and cordyceps mushrooms. With just a few scoops of creamer, your next cup of coffee will provide you with more energy and clarity to make it through the day.

4 Fiesta Tropicale Organic Coconut Milk

While plain coconut milk isn't a go-to coffee creamer for many people, you might want to consider it for your next cup. "Whole-fat organic coconut milk is the only 'creamer' with 1 ingredient," says Danielle Ryan Broida, Registered Herbalist (AHG), Holistic Nutritionist, Head of Education at Four Sigmatic. "Starting your day with natural fat (like that from coconut), especially paired with a stimulant like coffee or caffeine, is one of the best things we can do to start our day with the right energy to propel us towards a productive, balanced, and focused day ahead."

5 NATURAL BLISS Sweet Cream All-Natural Coffee Creamer

CoffeeMate is home to some of the most popular coffee creamers including this all-natural one made from farm-fresh milk, pure cane sugar, and natural sweet cream flavor. With no artificial colors or flavors, this all-natural coffee creamer can be added to your next warm beverage for enhanced taste and consistency.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 MUD/WTR Creamer

As McAvoy mentioned above, you'll want to opt for a plant-based coffee creamer with a short ingredient list. Both sugar and gluten-free, this creamer is made from high-quality ingredients like coconut milk and MCT oil. Since it's a powder all you need to do is add a scoop to your coffee and watch it transform into a silky smooth consistency.

7 Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

While Chobani may be well known for its Greek yogurt, the brand also has coffee creamers with just four ingredients: natural cream, real milk, cane sugar, and natural flavors. Plus, there are no added oils or artificial ingredients so you can feel good about adding this to your cup of coffee each morning. They also make a killer pumpkin-spice creamer!

8 Milkadamia Macadamia Milk

"If the creamer is using whole foods like coconut milk powder, macadamia nut milk powder, or almond milk powder, instead of highly processed ingredients, you know you're getting in the nutrients and benefits from that whole food, and it's better for you," says Sarah Koszyk, MA, RDN and co-founder of MIJA. For a sweeter and nuttier addition to your coffee, you may want to opt for macadamia milk to help bring out the flavors.