10 Compound Exercises to Strip Away Love Handles

Banishing love handles requires a strategic approach that combines cardiovascular exercises with compound movements that target multiple muscle groups. For my clients who are struggling with extra fat around the back and hips, I recommend adding compound exercises to their routine. Compound exercises not only increase calorie expenditure but also engage the core, helping to strip away stubborn love handles. Here are 10 powerful compound exercises to melt love handles and promote overall fat loss.

Incorporating these 10 compound exercises into your workout routine provides a comprehensive approach to banishing love handles for good. By engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously, these movements contribute to overall fat loss and sculpting a more defined waistline. Combine these exercises with a well-balanced diet and consistent cardiovascular activity for optimal results. Always consult with a fitness professional or healthcare provider before starting a new exercise program.

Deadlifts

The deadlift is a foundational compound exercise that engages the entire body, including the core, lower back, and glutes. By lifting a heavy load from the ground, deadlifts promote full-body strength and calorie burn, contributing to the reduction of love handles.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell in front of you. Bend at the hips and knees, keeping your back straight. Lift the barbell by straightening your hips and knees. Perform four sets of eight to 10 reps to effectively target your core and melt away love handles.

Squat and Press

Combining squats and overhead presses creates a dynamic compound movement that engages the lower body, core, and shoulders. This exercise not only boosts metabolism but also strengthens the core, aiding in love handle elimination.

Hold your dumbbells at shoulder height with your feet hip-width apart. Perform a squat, then press the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells, and return to the starting position. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 reps to effectively target your core and love handles.

Renegade Rows

Renegade rows target the core, back, and arms, making them an excellent compound exercise for love handle reduction. The alternating rowing motion engages the obliques, helping to sculpt and define the waistline.

Start in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand. Perform a row with one arm while stabilizing with the other. Alternate sides for three sets of 10 to 12 reps to effectively target your core and melt away love handles.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a high-intensity compound exercise that elevates the heart rate while engaging the core. This dynamic movement targets the entire abdominal region, aiding in love handle reduction.

Start in a plank position, and bring one knee toward the chest. Alternate your legs at a rapid pace. Perform four sets of 20 to 30 seconds to effectively engage your core and eliminate love handles.

Russian Twists

The Russian twist is a compound exercise that targets the obliques and challenges the core. This rotational movement helps to tone the sides of the waist, contributing to love handle reduction.

Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, and rotate your torso. Hold a weight or medicine ball for added resistance. Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps on each side to effectively target your obliques and love handles.

Pull-ups

Pull-ups are an upper-body compound exercise that engages the back, arms, and core. This movement not only builds upper-body strength but also targets the core, contributing to love handle elimination.

Hang onto a pull-up bar with your palms facing away. Pull your body up until your chin is above the bar. Aim for three sets of eight to 10 reps to effectively engage your core and melt love handles.

Lunge with Twist

Lunges with a twisting motion engage the lower body and core simultaneously, making them an effective compound exercise for love handle reduction. The twisting motion targets the obliques and promotes overall core strength.

Step forward into a lunge while twisting your torso to the side. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side to effectively engage your core and eliminate love handles.

Plank with Knee to Elbow

The plank with knee to elbow is a compound exercise that targets the entire core, including the obliques. This dynamic movement helps sculpt the waistline and reduce love handles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start in a plank position, and bring one knee toward the opposite elbow. Alternate sides in a controlled manner. Complete four sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side to effectively engage your core and melt away love handles.

Box Jumps

Box jumps are a compound exercise that combines cardiovascular benefits with lower-body and core engagement. This explosive movement helps burn calories and contributes to love handle reduction.

Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform. Jump onto the box, landing softly with bent knees. Step back down, and repeat for three sets of 15 to 20 reps to effectively engage your lower body and core.

Burpees

Burpees are a full-body compound exercise that includes a jump, plank, and pushup, engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously. This high-intensity movement boosts metabolism and contributes to overall fat loss, including the love handle region.

Start in a standing position, perform a squat, jump into a plank, and execute a pushup. Jump back to a squat position, and explode into a vertical jump. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps to effectively engage your entire body and melt away love handles.