5 Quick HIIT Workouts To Lose Your Love Handles

Love handles are some of the most stubborn areas I see my clients struggle to lose. In the relentless pursuit of shedding stubborn side and lower back fat, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) stands out as an effective solution. While spot-reduction isn't entirely possible, engaging in workouts that reduce fat overall and strengthen the love handle area can be effective. That's why I've curated these five rapid-fire HIIT workouts to lose love handles for good.

Engage in these routines to turbo-charge fat loss, elevate your metabolism, and carve out a slimmer, more defined waistline. Gear up to combine cardiovascular exercises with focused core movements. Remember to engage in other healthy fitness and diet habits, like increasing protein, increasing your water intake, and practicing proper form as well.

Read on to learn all about these five quick HIIT workouts to lose love handles. And when you're finished working out, be sure to check out 10 Best Exercises To Melt Lower Belly Fat.

Workout #1: Oblique Ignition—Dynamic Core Carver

This HIIT workout intensely targets oblique muscles, effectively melting away love handles while enhancing overall core strength and stability.

1. Russian Twists

Sit on the ground with your knees bent, and twist your torso from side to side, engaging the obliques. Complete three sets, 45 seconds each.

2. Side Plank Hip Dips

Start in a side plank position, lowering your hip toward the ground, then lifting it back up. Complete three sets, 30 seconds on each side.

3. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back, lift both legs, and perform a cycling motion, bringing the opposite elbow to the opposite knee. Complete three sets, 60 seconds each.

Workout #2: Cardio Core Blast—Fat-Burning Dynamo

This HIIT routine combines cardiovascular exercises with core-focused movements, enhancing calorie burn and expediting love handle elimination.

1. Jumping Jacks

Perform continuous jumping jacks to elevate your heart rate and engage the core. Complete three sets, 60 seconds each.

2. Mountain Climbers

Assume a plank position, and rapidly alternate bringing one knee toward your chest. Complete three sets, 45 seconds each.

3. Burpees

Execute a full-body movement, incorporating a jump, plank, and explosive pushup. Complete three sets, 30 seconds each.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout #3: Weighted Core Crusher—Intense Resistance Sculptor

Adding resistance to this HIIT workout enhances intensity, sculpting and defining your core while efficiently eliminating love handles.

1. Weighted Russian Twists

Sit on the ground, hold a weight such as a dumbbell, kettlebell, or weight plate, and twist your torso from side to side. Complete three sets, 45 seconds each.

2. Dumbbell Side Bends

Hold a dumbbell in one hand and laterally bend, engaging the obliques. Complete three sets, 30 seconds on each side.

3. Plank Rows

In a plank position with dumbbells, alternate lifting each weight to shoulder height. Complete three sets, 60 seconds each.

Workout #4: Total Core Annihilation—Dynamic Ab Shredder

This intense HIIT workout annihilates your entire core, engaging both the upper and lower abdominal muscles to expedite love handle elimination and enhance overall core strength.

1. Plank Jacks

From a plank position, jump your legs wide and then back together. Complete three sets, 45 seconds each.

2. Reverse Crunches

Lie on your back and lift your hips toward the ceiling, targeting the lower abs. Complete three sets, 60 seconds each.

3. Mountain Climber Twists

Combine mountain climbers with twisting your knees toward the opposite elbow. Complete three sets, 30 seconds each.

Workout #5: Sprint and Sculpt—Running Intervals for Love Handles

Incorporating running intervals into your HIIT routine not only burns calories but also sculpts your core, effectively targeting and eliminating love handles.

1. Sprint

Run at your maximum effort to elevate your heart rate and engage the core. Complete three sets, 30 seconds each.

2. Rest

Slow down to a brisk walk or light jog for active recovery. Complete three sets, 30 seconds each.

3. Side Planks

Engage your obliques in a side plank position, targeting love handles. Complete three sets, 30 seconds on each side.