Costco’s Bakery Is Officially Rolling Out a Major Change to Its Muffins

Costco's bakery items are no stranger to online buzz, and its muffins have been generating notable conversation over the past few months.

In June, the retailer introduced lemon raspberry and butter pecan muffins, which are sold in eight-count packages and are smaller in size compared to other muffins sold at Costco. Previously, Costco required shoppers to purchase two six-packs of larger-sized muffins.

Soon after that launch, a self-identified Costco worker claimed on Reddit that the retailer is introducing an eight-pack of muffins, which will feature smaller muffins that would "replace the giant ones we've loved for so many years." Since then, two more flavors with this packaging change have been spotted: triple chocolate and blueberries + cream.

One Reddit user recently shared an image of these new eight-packs, which retail for $6.99. It's unclear if this size and package change will surface at all warehouses. Costco did not immediately respond to our query as to whether all of its muffins will be sold in eight-count packages moving forward.

Recently, one Reddit user, who claimed to be a bakery employee, shared, "As of now, only the Texas Region (Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana) [have] switched to the smaller muffins."

This Reddit user added that the retailer made this change because of complaints about the muffins being too big, and the fact that shoppers were required to buy two containers of muffins at once, with many noting they were unable to finish all of the muffins before they go bad.

"The company is testing those new [smaller] muffins right now and should they continue to sell well, they will roll them out in the other regions too and stop making the big ones," the Reddit user wrote.

Though there's no official word from Costco, time will tell how the retailer chooses to package and sell its muffins in the future.

Back in June, numerous Costco members took to Reddit to air their grievances with the retailer's muffins. While some criticized the flavor and texture, others took issue with the large size in addition to Costco requiring shoppers to buy two six-packs at a time.

The rollout of the smaller triple chocolate and blueberries + cream muffins wasn't the only recent update to Costco's muffin selection. The warehouse club bakery just brought back its pumpkin streusel muffins, as reported by social media users. However, it appears as though shoppers have only seen this fall-favorite flavor sold in six-packs as part of the deal that lets Costco members purchase any two six-packs of muffins.

Beyond the pumpkin streusel muffins, Costco also recently brought back its beloved pumpkin pie, which shoppers have seen in stores for just $5.99.