Costco's Bakery Just Launched 3 Exciting New Items, Including a Classic Cake

Costco's bakery has been churning out hit items all summer. Over just the past couple of months, shoppers were delighted by the nostalgic Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake and an herbaceous Rosemary Parmesan Cheese Loaf, to name a few. Now, three more offerings are ready to be sampled in addition to all the other recent arrivals.

Honey Wheat Bagels, Pineapple Upside Down Cakes, and Raspberry Morning Buns have started to appear in Costco's bakery section. A shopper spotted all three of the new bakery finds at a Los Angeles Costco this week and shared the exciting news with fellow members on Reddit.

Unlike the plain (330 calories) and blueberry bagels (310 calories) already sold at Costco, the new honey wheat variety is topped with oats and seeds. The warehouse club sells all of its bagels by the dozen for around $7.99 (prices may vary), allowing customers to mix and match six packs of their preferred flavors.

Meanwhile, Costco's new Pineapple Upside Down Cake features glazed bits of pineapple atop a soft yellow cake. Pricing details for the dessert were not immediately available.

Finally, the Raspberry Morning Buns are a new spin on the orange and cinnamon-flavored morning buns that Costco's bakery offered for a limited time this past spring. Though the sugar-coated raspberry pastries have only started to roll out in stores, they've already begun to inspire a divided reaction among shoppers.

The Costco fan account @costcohotfinds said the buns were "amazing" in a post this week—and additional rave reviews have poured in as well.

"They are delicious," a shopper commented on the post.

"These are amazing, not [too] sweet," another wrote.

Others have been far less enthused about the new bakery offering, criticizing the texture and flavor choice.

"I really wish Costco would use something besides raspberry filling. So many other options they could use," a commented lamented.

"Not that good. Suuuper dry," another said.

Considering the wildly contrasting reviews, customers may have to try the Raspberry Morning Buns for themselves to determine whether they're a worthy new addition to Costco's bakery section. The retailer was selling the buns in nine packs for $8.99 at the location where @costcohotfinds spotted them, but prices could vary.

As with any new Costco product, the new bakery items may hit shelves at certain warehouses earlier than others. Interested shoppers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm their availability before heading over.

Nutrition information has been included when available.