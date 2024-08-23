Costco's #1 Most Loved Snack Was Just Revealed—and It May Surprise You

Costco's aisles boast a wide array of snack options that customers adore, from its peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets to its organic dried mangos. However, new data reveals that Costco members love one snack more than all the others—and it may not be the product you'd expect.

The coupon and discount site CouponBirds just released the results from a new study that pinpointed the most popular snacks available at the warehouse club right now. The site compiled the data by analyzing more than 145,000 customer ratings for all snacks on the retailer's website to find the ones with the highest percentage of five-star reviews.

Costco fans might expect the top-rated snack to be one of the products that tend to garner the most attention from shoppers—like the Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels (180 calories) or the Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix (160 calories)—but they'd be wrong. Ladies and gentlemen, the most beloved Costco snack of 2024 is the Utah Truffles-brand Dark Chocolate Truffles With Sea Salt (150 calories per serving).

These individually wrapped confections, sold in 16-ounce two-packs at Costco, feature a chocolate shell, melt-away center, and a hint of sea salt. Though they're not quite as famous or widely discussed as many of the retailer's other snacking options, those who are familiar with the product are exceptionally passionate about it. A whopping 91.99% of reviews on the Costco website have five stars, according to CouponBirds, and many customers have raved about them online in the past.

"They have just the right amount of sweetness and wonderful rich chocolate flavor mixed with just a tiny touch of sea salt. It is absolutely the perfect combination," one shopper wrote in a five-star review on Costco.com.

"I love these. Good-quality chocolate with just the right amount of salt. The outside melts away to a luscious creamy center. I'm hooked," another said.

These customer-approved chocolate truffles are currently available for purchase on Costco's website for $36.99. Members have also reported seeing the product available in Costco warehouses for a lower price from time to time, but as always, availability may vary.

While the Utah Truffles stole the crown as Costco's most beloved snack, a few other items included in the CouponBirds study weren't too far behind. Godiva's Dark Chocolate Ganache Hearts (180 calories) came in an extremely close second with 91.74% of reviews landing at five stars. Nutella & GO! Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread with Breadsticks (260 calories), Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves (210 calories), and G2G Peanut Butter Coconut Chocolate Protein Bars (300 calories) made up the rest of the top five, respectively.

Customers can check out a full list of Costco's 50 top-rated snacks on the CouponBirds website.