11 Best Costco Deals To Score in January

The holiday shopping season may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean you should forget about the exciting deals you can score over the next few weeks. And what better way to kick off 2024 than by racking up some savings?

If you're a Costco member, you're likely familiar with the retailer's monthly coupon book, which is chock-full of deals available for several weeks at a time. Like clockwork, the latest selection of discounts just dropped today.

From now through Jan. 21, Costco is offering deals on products ranging from big-ticket items like laptops and TVs to household essentials like laundry detergent and snacks. Customers can shop these deals online or in stores, with certain products being discounted in both places. As always, pricing can vary by location and items are typically cheaper in-store. Here are 11 of the best deals you can score at Costco for the next 25 days.

Kirkland Signature K-Cup Pods

As if you needed another reason to stock up on coffee. With the warehouse club's latest deal, shoppers can purchase a 120-count box of Kirkland Signature's K-Cup Pods in-store for $29.99 thanks to a $6 discount. This deal applies to three different coffee roasts, including Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, and Summit Roast. All of these are organic and Fair Trade certified. The K-Cup pods are also available online for $31.99.

Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

Baked, broiled, grilled, or fried—there are numerous ways to enjoy salmon. And now, Costco is giving customers yet another reason to celebrate this versatile fish. Starting today, the Kirkland Signature Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Salmon is $5 off when purchased in-store, bringing the total price to $29.69. Each 3-pound resealable bag contains frozen boneless, skin-on salmon, which clocks in at 38 grams of protein per serving.

Beyond Burger Plant-Based Patties

Grab the ketchup and mustard! Beyond Meat's Plant-Based Burger Patties are now $4.50 off, coming in at $10.99 with this warehouse-only discount. Sold frozen in packs of 10, these patties are a new, revamped Beyond Meat product available exclusively at Costco. According to the company, the patties "are closer in taste to beef." Each one contains 20 grams of protein and is free of soy, gluten, and GMOs.

Classico Organic Pasta Sauce

Jarred pasta sauce can be a mealtime lifesaver—and one that deserves a spot in your pantry. Now, Costco shoppers can purchase not one, not two, but three jars of Classico Organic Pasta Sauce for $8.69 in-store thanks to a $4 discount. This markdown brings each jar to around $2.17.

Chobani Zero Sugar Greek Yogurt

Whether added to a smoothie, transformed into a parfait, or simply eaten on its own, yogurt is beloved for its versatility. At Costco, shoppers can get this refrigerator staple for $8.99 thanks to a $4.50 discount when purchased at the warehouse. Each box of Chobani Zero Sugar Yogurt features 16 cups, available in four different flavors: strawberry, vanilla, blueberry, and mixed berry.

Pure Protein Bars Variety Pack

If you're looking for a quick workout snack, Pure Protein Bars are now on sale online and in-store at Costco. Priced at $20.99 online with a $7 markdown, each variety pack features 23 bars in three different flavors. These include Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Deluxe, and Chewy Chocolate Chip.

Jif/Skippy Peanut Butter

Are you Team Skippy or Team Jif? At Costco, it doesn't matter. The warehouse club is taking $3.30 off two-count packages of creamy and crunchy Jif and Skippy peanut butter, which are sold in 48-ounce jars. This discount brings the total price to $7.69.

Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Peanut Bars

The list of discounted peanut products continues with Nature Valley's Sweet & Salty Peanut Bars, which are on sale online and in-store. Now available for $13.99 online with a $5 discount, each box contains 48 bars, allowing shoppers to stock up for future snacking occasions. Each bar is chock-full of peanuts and coated in a peanut and almond butter coating.

Tillamook Medium Cheddar Snack Portions

For another easy on-the-go snack, Costco members can snag a bag of Tillamook Medium Cheddar Snack Portions. Each bag is filled with 52 individually wrapped portions of cheese, which are now $3.50 off in-store. Pick up a bag for $10.99!

Frito-Lay Oven Baked Chips

Craving something salty? Costco's got you covered. This Frito-Lay Oven Baked Variety Pack features 30 bags of five different baked chip options. The choices include Oven Baked Lay's Original, Oven Baked Cheetos, Oven Baked Lay's Barbecue, Oven Baked Cheetos, Oven Baked Flamin' Hot, and Oven Baked Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream. Available online and in-store, the variety pack is $5 off, coming to $16.99 online.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nature's Garden Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs

If you're looking for a healthier yet satisfying snack, consider adding trail mix to your shopping cart. At Costco, shoppers can snag 24-count bags of Nature's Garden Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs for $11.49 online with a $3.50 discount. The deal is available in-store as well. These multi-packs feature three trail mix varieties, including Heart Healthy Mix, Omega-3 Deluxe Mix, and Cranberry Health Mix. Each one contains a different combination of nuts, seeds, and dried fruit.