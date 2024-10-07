Costco Offering Amazing Deal on an 'Excellent' Baking Ingredient

Costco is famous for its bargain prices on bulk-sized groceries, from its wildly affordable three-pound bags of walnuts to cheap over-the-counter medications. Recently, shoppers spotted yet another enticing bargain at the retailer that features a widely adored baking ingredient for an uncommonly low price.

Costco is selling 10-ounce bottles of Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste for just $19.99, a shopper announced on Reddit this week. The shopper was so overjoyed at the discovery that they said it "almost" made them forgive Costco for discontinuing its beloved Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips earlier this year.

Costco Just Released an Adorable Halloween Pasta

Nielsen-Massey manufactures a variety of vanilla products and other flavorings, but the one spotted at Costco features the brand's Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract with real vanilla bean specks. Nielsen-Massey describes the flavor as "creamy and mellow with velvety after-tones." It has a thicker consistency somewhat similar to molasses and can be used in recipes where you'd otherwise add vanilla extract.

While a variety of retailers sell Nielsen-Massey products, Costco's price for the Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste is exceptionally affordable. A Walmart location near me in central New Jersey, for example, is currently selling four-ounce bottles of the past for $18.95. In other words, you'd pay nearly as much at Walmart for less than half of what you'd get at Costco.

Shoppers have been buzzing about Costco's steal of a price for the vanilla bean paste on Reddit.

"I'll have to look for this next time at my store! This stuff is excellent and very expensive in small quantities," a Redditor commented.

"This stuff is amazing. I love the specks of vanilla bean too," another wrote.

13 Major Changes Underway At Costco In 2024

Like any other Costco product, the availability of the Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste may vary by location, so interested shoppers should check with their local warehouses to make sure it's in stock before heading over. So far, members have reported seeing it at warehouses in central Ohio and Connecticut. I also confirmed with my local Costco in Edison, N.J., that the item is available for purchase right now and selling for $19.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This isn't the only exciting bargain that Costco shoppers should keep an eye out for this month. Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza is $3.40 off at the retailer through Oct. 20. The popular pizzas (230 calories per serving) feature a cauliflower crust topped with sauce, a three-cheese blend, roasted zucchini, bell peppers, and onions. I confirmed via phone that the two-pack pizzas cost $10.49 after the discount at my local Costco in Edison, N.J., though prices could vary at other locations.