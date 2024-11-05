Costco's Bakery Has Two Rich New Desserts For Fall

Between the colorful leaves, crisp weather, and cozy holidays like Thanksgiving and Halloween, fall is already one of the most magical times of the year. But this autumn, Costco is making the season extra special for its members by adding droolworthy new desserts to its bakery lineup.

Over the past few days, Costco shoppers have spotted two exciting new arrivals in the retailer's bakery section: Mini Cranberry Orange Bisconie and Cherry Streusel Cheesecake.

The former is a returning bakery treat that typically reappears for a limited time during the holiday season each year. For those who aren't quite as familiar with the retailer's bakery section, "bisconie" is a Costco invention that falls somewhere between a biscotti and a scone.

The retailer introduced a new flavor variation of the treat for a limited time this past summer—Cinnamon Chip Bisconie Bites. Although customers adored the new cinnamon flavor, they were still ecstatic to see the tried-and-true cranberry orange version finally back on shelves.

"Run, don't walk to your nearest Costco because the Cranberry Orange Bisconies have finally [returned] for the season!" a shopper wrote on Reddit after spotting them at a Dallas-Fort Worth Costco.

"These are so good," another raved in the post's comments section.

Unlike the Mini Cranberry Orange Bisconie, the Cherry Streusel Cheesecake is a completely brand-new addition to Costco's bakery department. It features a graham cracker base, cheesecake filling, cherry topping, and streusel, identical to the limited-edition Mixed Berry Streusel Cheesecake sold at Costco over the summer aside from the type of berry topping.

Though the new cheesecake has only just started popping up in warehouses, customers are already drooling over the dessert and voicing their excitement to sample it.

"I think it looks scrumptious," the fan account @costcoaisles captioned a post about the cheesecake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Now I have to go to Costco," a fellow Costco fan commented on the post.

As with any new or returning bakery item, the availability of the Mini Cranberry Orange Bisconie and Cherry Streusel Cheesecake may vary by location. Interested shoppers should check directly with their local Costco to confirm whether the desserts are in stock before heading over.

The cheesecake has been spotted selling for $22.99, while a 12-pack of the bisconie has been spotted selling for $7.99. However, prices could also vary by location.