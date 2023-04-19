Costco Shoppers Are Raving About These "Dangerously Good" Frozen Treats

Costco's grocery lineup is famously vast, so it's no surprise that shoppers seem to find a new product to obsess about every week. Late last month, the product of the week was the Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, a sweet and salty treat that members described as "addictive." Earlier in March, it was the viral, massive peanut butter chocolate pie and a frozen version of Starbucks' popular Sous Vide Egg Bites.

The newest Costco food obsession has just arrived, and shoppers say the product is so good that they have trouble resisting the urge to polish off the entire box in mere days.

The subject of the latest hubbub is the Imei Brown Sugar Boba Ice Milk Bars, which sparked a whopping 400 comments on Reddit this week.

"They are dangerously good," one fan commented. "I don't want to hurt their sales but it's probably easier not to eat the first one than it is not to eat the last one."

"I can eat an entire box in two days…on my own," another wrote.

According to the Costco website, the Imei Brown Sugar Boba Ice Milk Bars come in packs of 12 and are only available in warehouses. The treats are a frozen twist on boba tea, a typically sweet drink that features chewy tapioca balls.

Despite the rave reviews, the product wasn't completely free of criticism. Some members had an issue with the texture of the frozen boba or said they were too sweet for their preferences.

Still, most agreed that the bars were an amazing find. Several customers even said they have to ban or limit the sweet treats in their homes because they have trouble resisting the temptation.

"They are too good. I always have to resist buying them," one commented.

Costco members haven't been nearly as sold on a couple of other items that recently hit shelves at the warehouse club.

The retailer started selling high-quality Wagyu steaks again earlier this month, for example, but customers were sharply divided on whether the extremely fatty beef is actually enjoyable and worth the high prices. Members also reported shelf-life issues with a popular Mexican-style sauce when Costco began stocking the product again in late March.