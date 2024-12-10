 Skip to content

Costco's Extremely In-Demand Item Will Drop In Quality, Insiders Say

Fans fear that a reported switch in suppliers will change this popular product for the worse.
Published on December 10, 2024 | 1:12 PM

Costco members aren't afraid to speak up when a product from the warehouse club disappoints them, whether it's the consistently quick-spoiling produce or "poorly cut" filet mignon. Another Costco product is now facing shopper scrutiny after reports emerged that it's getting a new supplier—stirring up fears of a resulting drop in quality.

Bloomberg, citing anonymous insiders familiar with the matter, reported this week that Costco is switching manufacturers for its Kirkland Signature Diapers. Kimberly-Clark Corp., which makes Huggies-brand diapers, currently manufactures the popular Kirkland product for the warehouse club. But starting in January, the Kirkland diapers will reportedly be manufactured by First Quality—the same company that makes Cuties-brand diapers.

The reason for the shift? Per Bloomberg, Kimberly-Clark wants to focus more on selling products under its pricier premium brands and move away from selling less profitable private-label items.

That includes the Kirkland diapers, which members have come to adore over the years for their great quality and extremely affordable price. (A 174-count pack of Kirkland diapers is listed for $40.94 online near me in central New Jersey right now, while a Huggies-brand pack of the same size is listed for $52.64.)

"We used Costco diapers with my first baby and will be using them with my second also. Love them!" one fan raved on Reddit a couple of years ago. "They're very similar to Huggies but usually significantly cheaper and I love being able to get a huge box of them."

"They are the same as Huggies. I have used them for all three of my babies. 10/10 would recommend," another wrote.

But now, fans fear that that quality of the Kirkland diapers will decline once they're no longer supplied by Kimberly-Clark

"That sucks. Kirkland diapers are the best because they are just Huggies but cheaper. Maybe we will give the new manufacturer a try, but IMO nothing else comes close to matching the comfort and performance of Kirkland/Huggies," one shopper lamented in a Reddit discussion about the change this week.

"Looks like I'm going to order another box before the change happens. I haven't been able to find a diaper that beats the quality and price of Kirkland," another commented.

Of course, customers will have to wait and see if the upcoming supplier switch truly impacts the quality or value of the baby item. But if there are any modifications to the product come 2025, members are sure to observe them, according to Natalia Richer—director of operations and consultant at Diaper Testing International.

"It will be noticeable to the consumer if they change it," she told Bloomberg.

Costco did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the supplier change reports and quality concerns.

