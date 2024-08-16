Trader Joe's Just Recalled a Household Item Due to Safety Risks

Dealing with product recalls is a seemingly unavoidable part of being a consumer in 2024, as companies frequently pull items from shelves in response to health and safety concerns. The latest grocery product to be recalled in 2024? A popular Trader Joe's household item that has reportedly been the cause of more than a dozen fire incidents.

Trader Joe's just recalled about 653,000 of its Mango Tangerine Scented Candles, according to a notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website. The move came after Trader Joe's learned that the candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax, which causes a larger-than-expected blaze.

"The firm has received 14 reports of incidents involving high flames with the recalled candles, including three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns," the recall notice read.

The recalled candles were sold in Trader Joe's stores nationwide in June for about $4. They come in a tin container with white-colored wax and a cotton wick. The candles also weigh about 5.7 ounces and have the SKU number 56879 located on the bottom of the container.

Any customers who purchased the affected candles should stop using them immediately and return them to any Trader Joe's store for a full cash refund of $4. Alternatively, customers can complete Trader Joe's Product Feedback Form online to receive a $4 gift card by mail. Those who opt for this refund method will receive a response from Trader Joe's Customer Relations requesting a receipt or photo of the candle, so make sure you have one of the two handy.

Customers with additional questions should contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations by email or phone at (626) 599-3817.

Trader Joe's has dealt with a series of recalls since the start of 2024, which isn't all that uncommon for a retailer of its size. Earlier this year, the grocer recalled its Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf because the frozen meal may have contained "foreign material," specifically rocks. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Basil, cashews, several cotija cheese products, and Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (250 calories) are among the other Trader Joe's items that have been pulled from shelves this year due to health risks or potential contamination. The retailer also recalled a series of items over the summer of 2023, including several products that may have been contaminated with insects, rocks, metal, and undeclared allergens.