Reese's Just Launched an Exciting New Version Of Its Popular Peanut Butter Eggs

Stumbling upon a holiday-themed Reese's shape, whether it's a Halloween pumpkin or a Christmas tree, can add some excitement to your usual grocery shopping trip. Now, shoppers can gear up for Easter early by getting their hands on the brand's beloved Peanut Butter Eggs. And this time, the festive milk chocolate and peanut butter candy has a fresh, new twist.

For the first time ever, Reese's has launched Direct from the Factory Peanut Butter Eggs, which, as their name implies, are shipped directly from the factory. According to Hershey, the company will give customers a delivery window "just days after the treats were made at the Reese's Factory." The candy will then be packed fresh and delivered straight to the customer's doorstep.

The 32-ounce (or two-pound) candy bags contain about 54 individually wrapped Reese's Eggs and are available exclusively on the Hershey's Store website for $24.99, plus shipping. As Hershey notes, the company only sells limited quantities of its Direct from the Factory Reese's treats a few times per year, adding that the items "sell out fast every time." So, you won't want to wait until Easter to order your bag.

Prior to this product release, the Direct from the Factory line only included the traditional Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Peanut Butter Eggs aren't the only new addition to Reese's product offerings. The brand recently rolled out a peanut-shaped version of its classic peanut butter cups. A company spokesperson told Allrecipes that this new item will be in select stores for a limited time.

In other Reese's-related news, the candy brand also recently partnered with bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes for the release of the new Reese's Chocolate Peanut Butter Bundt Cake, which will be available until Feb. 25. This bakery item features a chocolate cake made with chocolate chips and Reese's classic peanut butter chips, topped with cream cheese frosting, and drizzled with Reese's peanut butter sauce. Customers can order this new confection as eight- or 10-inch cake bundt cakes, personal-sized "bundlets," or bite-sized "bundtinis."