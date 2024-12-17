Costco Just Recalled a Popular Snack—Here's What To Know

Costco shoppers have faced a string of major food recalls over the past couple of months, with eggs, cucumbers, and butter croissants among the impacted items. Now, the retailer is pulling another product from shelves due to the potential presence of a major food allergen.

The snack company NuGo just issued a voluntary recall for protein bar packs sold at Costco warehouses in the Northeastern United States. The reason? According to the recall notice, the bars may contain undeclared dairy—which can pose a risk to people with allergies or sensitivities.

The recall applies to 18-count packs containing NuGo's Dark Chocolate Pretzel and Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip protein bars, both of which are labeled as vegan. Only boxes with certain lot numbers and best by dates are included in the recall.

The recalled lot numbers are B24235A, B24235B, B24236B, and C24236A. Meanwhile, the recalled best by dates are Dec. 22, 2025, and Dec. 23, 2025.

Customers who recently purchased the NuGo bars from Costco should check to see if their packages bear lot numbers and best by dates that match the ones subject to the recall. Those with milk allergies who have one of the impacted boxes should return it to their local Costco for a full refund.

However, the announcement notes that the "product is safe for consumption by those who do not have milk allergies." Customers with questions should contact NuGo at [email protected] or (888) 421-2032 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

This isn't the only major food recall that consumers should have on their radar right now. Last week, more than 1,700 Connie's Thin Crust Cheese Frozen Pizzas were recalled due to a "possible plastic foreign contaminant." The pizzas were distributed to stores in Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, but are no longer available to purchase. The recall only impacts pizzas with a best by date of Sept. 27, 2024, and a lot number of MR199856.

The snack company MadeGood also recalled several types of granola bars earlier this month due to the potential presence of metal in the products. Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, and Chocolate Banana Granola Bars are among the affected varieties. The recall only impacts bars with certain best by dates and universal product codes, all of which are listed in the announcement.