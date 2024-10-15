Another Popular Frozen Item at Costco Added to Recall: What You Need to Know

Less than a week after pulling frozen mini chicken burritos from its shelves, Costco has recalled another popular frozen item that may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause a major foodborne illness.

This new recall impacts El Monterey Mexican Grill's Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, a beloved freezer aisle find sold in 30-count packs at the retailer. In an Oct. 14 notice sent out to customers who purchased the product recently, Costco warned of "possible listeria contamination" in the affected taquitos and cautioned customers against consuming certain batches.

This is part of a larger ongoing recall that impacts close to 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat products distributed to restaurants and institutions by the protein supplier BrucePac. Dozens of BrucePac items, all of which are listed on an announcement from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, are subject to the recall.

BrucePac also sells its products to other companies that will resell them, repackage them, or use them in other foods. This has spawned several related recalls for other food products that use BrucePac ingredients, including Red's Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos and the El Monterey Chicken & Cheese Taquitos sold at Costco.

The taquito recall only impacts boxes with one of the following "best if used by" dates in 2025: 10/12/2025; 10/14/2025; 10/15/2025; 10/28/2025; 10/29/2025; 10/30/2025; 10/31/2025; 11/1/2025; 11/2/2025; 11/5/2025; 11/6/2025; 11/7/2025; 11/8/2025; 11/9/2025; 11/10/2025; 11/11/2025; 11/12/2025; 11/13/2025; 11/15/2025; 11/22/2025; 11/23/2025; 11/24/2025; 11/25/2025; 11/26/2025; 11/27/2025; 11/28/2025; 11/29/2025; 12/3/2025; 12/4/2025; 12/5/2025; 12/6/2025; 12/7/2025; 12/8/2025; 12/9/2025; 12/10/2025; 12/11/2025; 12/13/2025; 12/16/2025; 12/17/2025; 12/18/2025; 12/19/2025; 12/20/2025; 12/22/2025; 12/23/2025; 12/24/2025; 12/25/2025; and 12/26/2025.

The recall notice urged customers against consuming any of the recalled taquitos "out of an abundance of caution" and instructed them to return affected boxes to their local warehouse for a refund. Those with further questions should call the consumer line for Ruiz Foods (which owns the El Monterey brand) at 1-800-772-6474 with the extension 2500.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While there haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the recalled products, per BrucePac, Listeria infections can be especially harmful to pregnant people, newborns, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Others can be infected with Listeria as well, but they rarely become seriously ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms typically emerge between a couple of days and a couple of weeks in people who consume food contaminated with the bacteria. Per the CDC, people should contact their healthcare providers if they have listeriosis symptoms such fever, fatigue, and muscle aches after eating food that has been recalled or linked to an illness outbreak.