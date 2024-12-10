Costco Shoppers Horrified By Newly Revamped Muffins: 'They're 58% More Expensive!'

One of the most significant (and most controversial) changes Costco made in 2024 was swapping its iconic massive muffins for a new, smaller version at certain warehouses. As the retailer continues to make the switch at more locations, the customer reactions are pouring in fast—and they're extremely critical of the revamped baked goods.

Earlier this week, a Costco fan spotted a memo at a southern California warehouse indicating that its bakery department was switching to smaller muffins. Upon sharing a photo of the memo in Costco's Reddit forum, the news that the new muffins were rolling out to yet another location stirred up a fiercely negative reaction. The post has already racked up over a thousand comments from fellow members, many of whom complained about the cost of the muffins.

Costco's Extremely In-Demand Item Will Drop In Quality, Insiders Say

By breaking down the price per ounce in each container, one shopper calculated that the new muffins are "58% more expensive" than the old, larger muffins. For context, members can mix and match two 35-ounce six-packs of the larger muffins for $9.99 (70 ounces total) at the locations where they're still available. Meanwhile, at warehouses that have rolled out the smaller muffins, a 31-ounce eight-pack is selling for $6.99.

"So, smaller, more expensive muffins…" one Redditor commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"At that price point I'll just bake my own," another lamented.

Not only are the new muffins pricier per ounce, but many report that they taste inferior to the old versions.

"The new muffins are great if you like a dry, grainy mess. Our family [has] bought the old muffins a few times a year for probably 25 years. We'll never buy these new ones again, they were horrible," one particularly scathing reviewer wrote.

"They taste 100% worse," a fellow commenter said.

Another major critique of the new muffin eight-packs? They don't allow for mixing and matching different flavors like the old six-packs.

The #1 Reason to Join Costco in December

"I really wish they had a variety pack. I don't want to buy eight of the same muffin flavor. Four plus four would have been ideal," one comment reads.

To be fair, Costco shoppers aren't panning the new muffins across the board. Some even say they prefer the taste and smaller portions of the revamped version.

"The bigger muffins were too much. I will happily pay a little more to stop so much waste," one fan commented.

But for many, many others, the revamped muffins are such a downgrade that they refuse to purchase them altogether.

As one Redditor wrote: "We stopped buying the muffins when they changed the size and price."