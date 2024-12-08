The #1 Reason to Join Costco in December

Signing up for a Costco membership can save you money on brand-name groceries and household items all year long, but there's probably no better time to be a member than right now: the frenzied holiday shopping season.

America's leading warehouse club is currently stocked with holiday items like festive gift baskets and seasonal treats, often at below-market prices. At the same time, you'll also find some rather extravagantly priced, over-the-top gifts that are sure to impress the most special people in your life.

But perhaps the single biggest reason to join the popular members-only club this month is a very practical one, and it's something that most people will be spending money on anyway. I'm referring, of course, to gift cards.

Costco offers unbeatable deals on gift cards to popular restaurants, movie theaters, and home entertainment systems. It's often cited as one of the best membership perks, and it's especially beneficial at this time of year.

According to the National Retail Federation, gift cards are the most popular item on Americans' wish lists in 2024, with over 53% of U.S. adults specifically requesting these valuable pieces of plastic, beating out clothing, books, and, most certainly, fruit cake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When you buy these coveted gift cards at most retailers, you usually pay the full value of the card. But when you buy them at Costco, you often pay less than that value, sometimes as much as 20% to 30% less.

Right now, at my local Costco warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., you can pick up a two-pack of $50 gift cards to Landry's-owned restaurants for just $79.99—that's over $20 in savings. These cards are valid at more than 600 restaurants nationwide, including popular steakhouses like Morton's and Del Frisco's and beloved seafood chains like Chart House and Joe's Crab Shack.

If you or a loved one happens to be an ice cream fanatic, you can find an even sweeter deal on gift cards to Cold Stone Creamery. A four-pack of $25 gift cards costs a mere $69.99—over $30 in savings.

I found an equally good price on a four-pack of $25 gift cards to regional barbecue chain Mighty Quinn's, which are on sale for $69.99 through Dec. 24.

Even if you prefer local restaurants to big chains, your nearest Costco location can probably hook you up there, too. Athena, a beloved Greek restaurant in my neighborhood, sells its gift cards at Costco. So does the longstanding Brooklyn institution Greenhouse Cafe. You can get $100 worth of gift cards to either establishment for only $79.99.

Taking advantage of just a few of these gift card deals easily covers the cost of Costco's most basic Gold-level membership, now priced at $65 annually. So, it sort of pays for itself—and then some. Just think about all the upcoming birthdays, graduations, and any other gift-giving obligations you'll have in the new year.

You'd be hard-pressed to find an easier or more cost-effective way to write off multiple people on your shopping list all at once—or even just treat yourself to discounted meals for months to come.

Simply put, the gift cards alone are worth the price of admission. Other member benefits are just icing on the proverbial cake. In this case, a very big, Costco-sized cake.