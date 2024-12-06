Costco Has The Most Adorable Gift For Pet Owners

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift for a pet lover in your life, Costco has an affordable, durable, and adorable item that feline owners are raving about right now.

Just in time for peak Christmas shopping season, the warehouse club is now selling "Kitty Sills" from the pet product company K&H. These are effectively soft platforms that you attach to windows with suction cups, providing cats with a comfortable, elevated spot to nap or watch birds from inside.

While there are a variety of similar products on the market from other brands, this particular offering from K&H fits windows that are at least 24 inches wide and 19 inches tall and can hold up to 50 pounds. For anyone skeptical that a such a platform can actually stay suctioned to their windows, Costco shoppers attest that this brand is strong, long-lasting, and works well. Members say it can even support the weight of heavier felines.

"I have a Maine Coon that's 25 lbs and he jumps onto it. Never been worried about it failing. It's pretty sturdy," a fan wrote in a recent Reddit discussion about the product.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"We have three of these and the cats LOVE them!" another said. "Make sure to follow the instructions to clean the window and to put the suction cups in warm water first. They easily hold both of my cats at the same time."

Another quality that customers love about the Kitty Sill? It's reportedly much more affordable than some of the other window platforms for cats on the market right now. (One shopper spotted it selling for $15.99 at their local Costco, but prices may vary.)

"I paid three times as much for these at my local pet store, what a steal. I've had mine a few years and my cats use them daily, so it has been worth it even at the higher price," a Redditor commented.

"We bought this one because it was so cheap! I've only placed it in the windows once about 4/5 months ago and it's still stuck up there with no problem," another raved. "My cats get on it once or twice a day. We also have one bigger boy and it has no problem holding him."

Like any other Costco product, the availability of the Kitty Sills may vary by location, so interested shoppers should check with their local warehouse to confirm whether it's in stock in their area. K&H products are also sold at other retailers and online, but based on the shopper reports, you're not guaranteed to find them at Costco's low price elsewhere.