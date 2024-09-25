10 Costco Foods Made For Tailgating Season

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For many football fans, one of the best parts of the season (outside of watching the games) is the tailgate food. Over the next few months, football fans across the country will fill stadium parking lots with elaborate spreads featuring the usual suspects: burgers, hot dogs, wings, and other casual fare.

Since these occasions are centered around feeding groups, what better way to stock up on tailgate food than by swinging by Costco? The bulk retailer is home to an assortment of tasty appetizers, snacks, dips, and plenty of other spectator-friendly munchies designed to feed a crowd.

So, grab your favorite jersey and Costco membership card and start drafting your menu. Here are some of the best Costco tailgate foods you can purchase right now.

Foster Farms Takeout Crispy Wings

Nutrition :

Classic Buffalo Wings w/Sauce (Per 3-oz. Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 2.5)

Sodium : 1,790 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 12 g

Is there a food more commonly associated with football than chicken wings? Among Costco's poultry options are the popular Foster Farms Takeout Crispy Wings, available in the Classic Buffalo flavor at the warehouse. Each four-pound bag of chicken wings includes a separate sauce packet. As noted on the package, the wings are ready in about 16 minutes when cooked in an air fryer.

La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 50

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

Chips and dip are a game day essential, and Costco has one cheesy option you won't want to skip: La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip & Spread. You can enjoy this creamy dip warm or cold and paired with all sorts of bites like pita chips, crackers, and baby carrots.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites

Nutrition :

Pretzel Bites w/Cheese Dip, Mustard Dip, & Salt (Per Serving)

Calories : 300

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,240 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

For a bite-sized take on the concession stand favorite, Costco offers Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites, which come in boxes with approximately 50 pretzel bites. Each package also includes one mustard dip and two cheddar cheese dips, so you can sauce these bites to your heart's content.

Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0g

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Salsa is a crowd favorite, and Costco can help you stock up with its Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa. This is made with vine-ripened tomatoes and has medium-level heat. To make the product even more enticing, this salsa comes in packs of two 38-ounce bottles, making the item especially fitting for occasions that call for feeding large group.

Kirkland Signature Organic Tortilla Chips

Nutrition : (Per 28-gram Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Need a tortilla chip to pair with your salsa, guac, and other delicious dips? Costco's got you covered with Kirkland Signature's Organic Tortilla Chips, which are restaurant-style, gluten-free, and made with a blend of white and yellow corn. Each bag is 40 ounces, ready to feed you and your fellow football fans.

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

Turn on your air fryer and warm up some marinara sauce. Petite Cuisine's Mozzarella Sticks are a beloved appetizer option among Costco shoppers. Each box includes approximately 82 to 92 pieces made with "100% real mozzarella string cheese" and a crispy seasoned breading. In addition to an air fryer, you can crisp up these cheesy bites by deep-frying them or popping them into the oven.

Spring Valley Cocktail Beef Franks

Nutrition (Per 6 pieces) :

Calories : 260

Hot dogs are a game day staple, but making them miniature and wrapping them in puff pastry dough just makes them feel a bit more elevated. These ready-to-cook pigs in a blanket come in boxes of 100. Pair them with ketchup and mustard and you've got yourself a simple, yet classic tailgate appetizer.

Amylu Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Meatballs

Nutrition : (Per 4 Meatballs)

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 750 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

Costco sells a variety of Amylu products, from burgers to sausages to meatballs, with one being the popular Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Meatballs. Each box includes around 60 meatballs. Stick a toothpick in each one and serve them like hors d'oeuvres or place a few meatballs in a toasted bun to make a sandwich. Besides Teriyaki Pineapple, Costco also offers other Amylu chicken meatball flavors, such as Basil & Parmesan.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Nutrition : (Per 3-oz. Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 18 g

Chicken nuggets are a game day favorite, so why not include them in your tailgate lineup? This variety is a cult favorite among Costco shoppers, with many calling it a "Chick-fil-A dupe." Each package weighs a four pounds and includes fully-cooked, boneless, skinless, lightly breaded chicken breast chunks. Heat them up in your oven, air fryer, or microwave, and pair them with your favorite dipping sauce.

Partini Cream Cheese Wontons

Nutrition : (Per 5 pieces + 2.5 Tsp Sauce)

Calories : 300

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 8 g

If you're searching for another cheesy option, this new frozen appetizer is sure to capture your attention. Costco is now selling Partini's Cream Cheese Wontons, which come in boxes of 40 alongside a Thai chili sauce pack for dipping. The wontons are priced at $15.99 in the warehouse, according to Costco fan account @costcobuys.