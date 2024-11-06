Costco's Massive Fall Cheesecake Is Back at the Bakery

Costco got plenty of shoppers talking when it rolled out its highly anticipated pumpkin pie and pumpkin streusel muffins a few months ago. Now, the warehouse club is generating excitement among pumpkin dessert lovers yet again with the return of its beloved pumpkin cheesecake.

Over the last week, multiple shoppers have spotted the sweet treat, which typically comes back to the bakery in early November, though one TikTok user spotted it as early as September this year. The seasonal cheesecake regularly sparks enthusiasm among customers.

The dessert is made with a graham cracker crust, pumpkin cheesecake filling, and a spiced sour cream topping. Additionally, if you're planning to feed a crowd, say, during Thanksgiving dinner or an upcoming holiday party, the cheesecake has you covered, clocking in at nearly five pounds. Social media users have reported a price tag of $19.99. However, as always, prices and availability may vary by location.

"Costco brought back their Pumpkin Cheesecake at the bakery and I'm ALL about it!" Costco fan account @costcobuys wrote on Instagram, calling the spiced sour cream topping "amazing."

Other Instagram users expressed their delight over the pumpkin cheesecake's return in the comments section.

"Omg MY FAVORITE!" one Costco fan wrote.

"Definitely getting this tomorrow!" another one added.

"Have been waiting a year for this to come back! The flavor is so good! It is worth more than $19.99. That's a great deal for the quality and the amount you get!" one Instagram user commented on a separate Instagram post about the cheesecake's return.

The pumpkin-flavored dessert isn't the only cheesecake that Costco recently added to its bakery lineup. The warehouse club also introduced a new cherry streusel cheesecake, which is made with a graham cracker base, cheesecake filling, a cherry topping, and streusel. With the exception of the cherry topping, this new addition resembles the bakery's mixed berry streusel cheesecake that had shoppers buzzing in September.

Like the pumpkin cheesecake, the new cherry-filled offering can easily feed a group, weighing four-and-a-half-pounds. Shoppers can pick up this dessert for $22.99.

In addition to releasing the two cheesecakes, Costco recently brought back its mini cranberry orange bisconie, a fall confection that's a cross between a scone and biscotti. For added sweetness, the bisconie are covered in sugar crystals. The seasonal item retails for $7.99 and comes in a 12-count container.