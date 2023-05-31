The #1 Fit-After-50 Workout Every Man Should Be Doing

If you're a man in your 50s or beyond, following a flexible strength routine is the name of the game. Adding this form of training and resistance band exercises to your workout sessions is also critical to maintaining lean muscle and muscular strength, says Denise Chakoian, owner and founder of CORE Cycle.Fitness.Lagree, certified personal trainer, cancer exercise specialist, and boutique fitness consultant. That's why we consulted with a fitness pro to ensure your regular fitness routine is as up-to-date and the most beneficial as it can be. Chakoian shares with us today the ultimate workout for men to stay fit after 50.

"Men over 50 can continue to do the exercises they love, however, as we age, our tissue and muscles become harder to recover," Chakoian explains. "An effective workout for a man over 50 would be a full-body workout that incorporates the following [exercises]." Along with the below eight moves, it's crucial to incorporate some sort of cardiovascular training such as running, walking, rowing, or biking, to support strong and healthy heart muscles.

Gear up for the best fit-after-50 workout every man should be doing. These exercises can be performed with higher reps—15 to 20 reps with hand weights—for an excellent sweat session. Keep reading to learn more, and next, don't miss the 7 Floor Exercises Men Should Do Every Day To Stay Fit.

1. Upper-Body Conditioning

Upper-body conditioning kicks off Chakoian's top-recommended workout for men to stay fit after 50. This includes shoulder presses to build up your anterior shoulder strength.

To perform shoulder presses, stand tall with your feet planted shoulder-width apart. Have a dumbbell in each hand up by your shoulders with your palms facing ahead of you. Activate your core, and bend both knees a bit. Then, press the weights above your head until both arms are totally straight. Using control, gradually lower the weights back to the position you started in to complete one rep.

2. Bicep Curls

The bicep curl strengthens your anterior bicep region. To begin, stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand and your arms at your sides. Maintain relaxed shoulders and activate your abs. Then, bend your elbows in order to curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Gradually lower them back down to the start position.

3. Tricep Kickbacks

Tricep kickbacks begin with you planting one knee and the corresponding hand on a workout bench and holding a dumbbell in your opposite hand. The arm with the free weight should be bent to 90 degrees. Activate your core as you bring the weight behind you toward your buttocks. Then, use control to bring the dumbbell back to the position you started in.

4. Chest Presses

Get ready to strengthen your pecs with chest presses. To begin, lie down flat on your back on a workout bench, holding a dumbbell in both hands. Your palms and forearms should face forward, and your upper arms should be parallel to the floor. Once you're in the correct position, press the weights up until your arms are extended. Then, slowly lower them back down.

5. Squats

The squat is an excellent choice for function movement strengthening of your lower quads and buttocks. To begin, plant your feet a bit outside hip-width, and hold a dumbbell in each hand with your arms at your sides. Maintain a straight back as you press your hips back and descend into a squat. Lower until your thighs reach a parallel position to the floor. Then, press through both feet in order to come back up to standing.

6. Deadlifts

The deadlift strengthens your hamstrings. Feel free to use either dumbbells or a deadlift bar for this exercise.

To begin, plant your feet shoulder-width distance apart and have a dumbbell in both hands. Your palms should face inward. Next, hinge your hips back as you lower the weights toward the ground, all while making sure they don't stray far from your legs. When you're at the bottom of the motion, press through your feet in order to bring the dumbbells back up to the start position.

7. Pushups

Begin your pushups in a high plank; rise up to the balls of your feet, and make sure your wrists are below your shoulders. Your body should form a straight line. Then, bend both elbows in order to lower your chest toward the floor. Keep your core tight as you do so. Then, press yourself back up to a high plank.

8. Planks

Chakoian recommends both straight-arm and forearm planks to close out this workout for men to stay fit after 50. To perform a plank, you'll form a straight line with your body; come up to the balls of your feet, maintain a tight core, and make sure your lower back doesn't cave in. The straight-arm plank will have your hands placed on the ground with your wrists aligned with your shoulders; the forearm plank will have your forearms placed on the ground.