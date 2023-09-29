Finding a workout routine that fits seamlessly into your busy daily schedule is a challenge, to say the least. That's where high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can be a total game-changer for your fitness. If you're a woman who is looking to boost your fitness level, shed those extra pounds, and gain a stronger, more energetic body, we have good news. We've consulted Kate Meier, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who shares the best daily HIIT workout for women to get fit. It will transform how you exercise!

HIIT is like the efficient superhero of workouts—it delivers maximum results in minimal time. This 30-minute daily routine is designed to fit into your busy life without compromising effectiveness. As the name implies, HIIT is an intense workout, so prioritize recovery between workouts. This typically means taking at least one rest day between HIIT sessions, but each person's recovery will be unique.

"HIIT is especially effective for women aiming to build overall fitness and cardiovascular health," states Meier. "The basic premise of HIIT is alternating quick, intense periods of work with comparably short rest periods to get your heart rate up and muscles working hard to keep up the pace. HIIT is also a great way to work without spending too much time in the gym because 20 or 30 minutes will certainly get your blood pumping."

If you plan to do the following workout daily, adjust the intensity to avoid overly exhausting yourself, which can lead to injury and overtraining syndrome. Adjust the number of rounds you do or tweak the work-to-rest time ratio to modify the intensity of your workout.

Meier says, "To start, aim for 40 seconds of work followed by 20 seconds of rest for four to six rounds of the following circuit, only resting for 60 to 90 seconds between rounds. If this is too difficult, try for 30 seconds of work and 20 seconds of rest or a 1:1 ratio of work to rest."

1 Speed Squats

Speed squats are the secret sauce for building strong, toned legs and a desirable booty. "Considering this workout may be done frequently, including speed squats rather than typical jump squats helps reduce the impact on your joints while still taxing your legs," says Meier.

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed slightly outward. Bend your knees, and shift your hips back to lower into a squat as quickly and low as possible with good form. Push explosively through your heels to stand back up, and repeat immediately. Maintain control throughout, but perform the reps as quickly as possible.

2 Alternating Lunges

"Lunges work the entire lower body but also serve to improve overall balance," says Meier. "On days when you'd rather focus on strength building, try holding a weight and keeping the reps slow."

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips or in front of your chest. Step forward with your right foot, planting your foot and lowering your body until your front and back legs are at about 90-degree angles. Push through the heel of your right foot to return to the starting position, then alternate legs. Take your time with these reps, engaging both legs and maintaining good posture throughout.

3 Burpees (with Pushups)

Burpees are the full-body, calorie-burning, muscle-toning superstar of HIIT workouts. Meier tells us, "The burpee is notorious for its difficulty, and adding the pushup here versus a plank or drop to the floor adds a layer of work for your chest, back, and arms. Do the pushup from your knees if it's too difficult, and focus on form rather than the number of reps."

Stand with your feet about hip-width apart. Lower into a squat position, and place your hands on the floor, then jump your feet back into a high plank position. Perform a strict pushup or a pushup from your knees. Jump your feet back up next to your hands, then push through your heels to jump straight up and reach your arms overhead.

4 Mountain Climbers

"When done properly, mountain climbers work your core and hone upper-body stability while getting your heart rate up. Make sure to keep your hips low and your shoulders over your hands rather than shifting forward or back," says Meier.

Get into a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from your ankles to your shoulders. Bring your right knee toward your chest as far and fast as you can, then quickly step your right foot back and bring your left knee up toward your chest. Continue alternating between knees as if running horizontally, keeping your core engaged the entire time.

5 V-Sits

"If killer abs are your goal, look no further than the V-sit. While simple, this movement engages the entire core and the hips, and you may even feel it in your quadriceps," says Meier.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor, then lean back slightly. Lift your feet off the floor slightly, then straighten your legs. Lift your body and legs to form a V-shape with your hips, reaching your hands toward your toes. Lower back down, but don't touch the floor with your feet. Repeat this movement while engaging your core and checking your posture every few reps.