5 Daily Moves That Make Your Body Feel 20 Years Younger After 40

Your body and metabolism change after 40. It can be quite frustrating trying to stay in shape, but it doesn’t have to. We’re here with five daily mobility exercises that will give you more energy, alleviate aches and pains, improve balance and coordination, and keep you younger than people half your age.

“Mobility training helps your joints and muscles stay flexible and strong as you age,” says Veronica Najera, ERYT-500 and director of education for YogaSix. “After 50 or 60, we naturally lose some range of motion, balance, and strength.”

Mobility training is stellar for improving daily functions, such as walking, getting yourself up from a chair, and reaching for things. It also promotes good posture, which is essential for standing straight without a “hunched” back. Another benefit? Mobility exercises alleviate back, shoulder, and hip pain and stiffness.

“Without mobility work, people often feel tighter, move less easily, and are more prone to injury,” Najera tells us. “[The below sequence provides] more energy and motivation to stay active. It helps them keep doing the things they love—longer.”

5 Daily Exercises That Keep Your Body Young

Cat-Cow

“This move improves spine flexibility and posture; great for relieving back tension,” Najera explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Assume a tabletop position on your hands and knees. For cow pose, breathe in, drop your belly toward the floor, concave your back, and gaze upward. For cat pose, breathe out, round your back, tuck your chin in toward your chest, and tuck your tailbone.

Seated Spinal Twist

“This exercise increases spinal mobility and eases mid-back tightness,” Najera says.

Sit cross-legged on the floor. Gently twist to one side, positioning your hands behind you. Keep your spine elongated and the movement coming from your mid-back and ribs instead of your shoulders alone.

Ankle Circles

“This move improves ankle flexibility and balance—important for walking and fall prevention,” Najera notes.

Stand tall on one leg, holding a wall or chair for support. Slowly rotate your lifted ankle in a circular clockwise motion. Then, circle your ankle counterclockwise. Repeat on the other side.

Hip Flexor Stretch

“This move opens up tight hips from lots of sitting; supports better walking and posture,” Najera tells us.

Lower to one knee, with your opposite foot placed in front of you. Maintain a tall torso as you press your hips forward until you feel a nice stretch at the front of your hip on the trailing leg side. Repeat on the other side.

Calf Raises

“This move strengthens ankles and lower legs—key for balance and walking stability,” Najera notes.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Rise onto your toes slowly. Lower back down.

