 Skip to content

5 Daily Moves That Make Your Body Feel 20 Years Younger After 40

Add these daily moves to your routine for a younger, stronger body.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on August 14, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Your body and metabolism change after 40. It can be quite frustrating trying to stay in shape, but it doesn’t have to. We’re here with five daily mobility exercises that will give you more energy, alleviate aches and pains, improve balance and coordination, and keep you younger than people half your age.

Mobility training helps your joints and muscles stay flexible and strong as you age,” says Veronica Najera, ERYT-500 and director of education for YogaSix. “After 50 or 60, we naturally lose some range of motion, balance, and strength.”

Mobility training is stellar for improving daily functions, such as walking, getting yourself up from a chair, and reaching for things. It also promotes good posture, which is essential for standing straight without a “hunched” back. Another benefit? Mobility exercises alleviate back, shoulder, and hip pain and stiffness.

“Without mobility work, people often feel tighter, move less easily, and are more prone to injury,” Najera tells us. “[The below sequence provides] more energy and motivation to stay active. It helps them keep doing the things they love—longer.”

5 Daily Exercises That Keep Your Body Young

Cat-Cow

Skilled young female teacher performing cat-cow pose of yoga in training room
Shutterstock

“This move improves spine flexibility and posture; great for relieving back tension,” Najera explains.

  1. Assume a tabletop position on your hands and knees.
  2. For cow pose, breathe in, drop your belly toward the floor, concave your back, and gaze upward.
  3. For cat pose, breathe out, round your back, tuck your chin in toward your chest, and tuck your tailbone.

If You Can Do These 4 Bodyweight Exercises After 50, You’re Stronger Than 90% of Your Peers

Seated Spinal Twist

seated spinal twist
Shutterstock

“This exercise increases spinal mobility and eases mid-back tightness,” Najera says.

  1. Sit cross-legged on the floor.
  2. Gently twist to one side, positioning your hands behind you.
  3. Keep your spine elongated and the movement coming from your mid-back and ribs instead of your shoulders alone.

If Your Body Can Handle These 6 Tests, You’re Aging Like a Pro

Ankle Circles

“This move improves ankle flexibility and balance—important for walking and fall prevention,” Najera notes.

  1. Stand tall on one leg, holding a wall or chair for support.
  2. Slowly rotate your lifted ankle in a circular clockwise motion.
  3. Then, circle your ankle counterclockwise.
  4. Repeat on the other side.

These 6 Bodyweight Moves Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 40

Hip Flexor Stretch

hip flexor stretch, best stretches for walkers
Shutterstock

“This move opens up tight hips from lots of sitting; supports better walking and posture,” Najera tells us.

  1. Lower to one knee, with your opposite foot placed in front of you.
  2. Maintain a tall torso as you press your hips forward until you feel a nice stretch at the front of your hip on the trailing leg side.
  3. Repeat on the other side.

The 60-Second Standing Challenge That Predicts Your Longevity

Calf Raises

child rolls from heel to toe. Prevention of flat feet in children. Exercises for the legs. Flat feet physical therapy. close up, heel toe rockers
Shutterstock

“This move strengthens ankles and lower legs—key for balance and walking stability,” Najera notes.

  1. Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.
  2. Rise onto your toes slowly.
  3. Lower back down.

Looking for more easy ways to lose fat? Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
More in Mind + Body
  • Asian young woman practice yoga Cow pose on the beach with beautiful sea in the morning,Feeling so comfortable and relax in holiday,Healthy Concept. 5 Daily Exercises That Keep You Younger Than People Half Your Age After 40. Cover

    5 Daily Moves to Stay Younger After 40

  • Sporty mature man with bottle of water training on elliptical trainer at home. 4 Low-Impact Moves Men Over 50 Should Do Every Day to Stay Strong. Cover

    4 Low-Impact Moves for Men Over 50

  • athletic woman doing squats against the background of the sea and mountains. Bulgarian raids. 6 Bodyweight Exercises That Build Muscle Faster Than Weight Lifting After 45. Cover

    6 Bodyweight Moves to Build Muscle After 45

  • Home workout concept. Happy senior man in sportswear doing squats indoors in living room interior. Positive man exercising her legs on domestic training during coronavirus isolation. These 5 Simple Exercises Burn More Calories Than an Hour of Cardio. Cover

    5 Moves That Burn More Than an Hour of Cardio

  • Yoga with a chair. Adult caucasian woman sits and practice side twists with props on a mat in loft white studio indoor, selective focus.5 Desk Stretches That Burn More Fat Than a 30-Minute Walk After 40. Cover

    5 Desk Stretches That Burn Fat After 40

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.