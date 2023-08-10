5 Strength Exercises Women Should Do Daily To Feel 10 Years Younger

Scouring the internet for tips, tricks, and hacks on how to look and feel younger than our age is something many of us find ourselves doing. (Guilty!) While you don't have the power to physically turn back the clock, you can follow healthy lifestyle habits such as incorporating superfoods and supplements into your diet, meditating to reduce stress, protecting your skin from the sun, being positive, and getting in regular physical activity in order to live out your youthfulness. We chatted with Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, who shares some of the best daily strength exercises for women to feel 10 years younger. Because real talk: Strength training is the GOAT when it comes to longevity.

Every 10 years after your 30th birthday, you can lose anywhere from 3% to 5% of your lean muscle. Your bones typically decrease in size and density as you age as well, putting you at a greater risk of suffering from fractures or injuries. (Oh the joys of getting older!) By engaging in active hobbies and exercise, you're doing yourself a massive favor.

"Strength training can help women feel stronger [and] more energetic and improve overall well-being by staying active," Garcia tells us. "[It] can provide a variety of benefits for women as they age, including increased muscle strength, enhanced bone health, improved balance, and posture, as well as a feeling of empowered."

If you're ready to get started, keep reading for the best daily strength exercises for women to feel 10 years younger. Note that you'll benefit from incorporating cardio and rest days into your routine as well, along with consuming a well-balanced, protein-packed diet. And when you're done, don't miss out on These 4 Things Can Predict How Long You'll Live, According to Science.

1 Squats

Squats engage your hamstrings, quads, core, and glutes. To set up for the exercise, plant your feet shoulder-width apart. Press your hips back and bend your knees to lower your body as if you're about to sit in a chair. Descend as far as you're comfortably able to, aiming for your thighs to become parallel to the ground. Push away from the floor in order to return to standing. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2 Pushups

Pushups will fire up your shoulders, chest, core, and triceps. To get started, assume a high plank with your hands below your shoulders and your legs extended behind you. Lower your chest toward the ground until your elbows form 45-degree angles. Make sure your body remains in a straight line as you lower and press yourself back up. Perform three sets of eight to 12 reps.

3 Dumbbell Rows

Next up is the dumbbell row, which activates your biceps, upper back, and core. Begin standing with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Press your hips back, and keep a straight back. Row the dumbbells up toward your chest, and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Then, lower the weights back until your arms are extended. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

4 Glute Bridges

The glute bridge targets your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. To begin, lie down flat on a workout mat. Bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the ground. Press through your heels in order to lift your hips up and raise them toward the ceiling. Lift until your body forms a straight line from your knees down to your shoulders. Give your glutes a squeeze at the top of the movement before lowering your hips. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

5 Plank with Shoulder Taps

Last but not least, these daily strength exercises for women to feel younger wrap up with the plank with shoulder taps. This move engages your shoulders, core, and triceps. Start by assuming a high plank with your hands positioned below your shoulders. Activate your abs as you bring your right hand up to tap your left shoulder. Return your right hand to the floor. Repeat on the opposite side as you lift your left hand to tap your right shoulder. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.