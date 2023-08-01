11 Exercises Men Should Do Every Day for Weight Loss

Fellas, listen up: Weight loss doesn't mean doing endless hours of cardio while depriving yourself of your favorite foods. In fact, research reveals that vigorous exercise beyond 40 to 60 minutes is "unnecessary." A far healthier (and much more sustainable) approach is eating a healthy, well-balanced diet paired with a consistent exercise routine that includes cardio and strength training.

With the abundance of online resources sending mixed signals, it can be tricky to determine which daily exercises are optimal for long-term weight loss. That's why we chatted with TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares his expert knowledge on the matter, including his 11 recommended daily exercises for men to lose weight.

Ultimately, your weight isn't about a number on a scale; it's about your overall well-being and feeling comfortable in your own skin. Fortunately, Mentus designed these exercises to help you shed body fat, boost your endurance, increase your energy levels, and elevate your mood. Keep reading for a breakdown of the 11 exercises for men to lose weight, then don't miss these 5 Best Muscle-Toning Workouts in Your 40s.

1 Burpees

Burpees are a high-intensity, full-body exercise that torches calories. "This may be the best bodyweight exercise you can do for weight loss," states Mentus. "It's a full-body movement that combines strength by pushing yourself up off the ground, plyometrics with a jump, and cardio as the heart rate will elevate quickly and stay up as you continue to burpee. If you're at a higher fitness level, you can work on doing them as fast as possible, which will be difficult to maintain."

2 Pushups

No gym? No problem! Pushups are a fantastic go-to exercise for weight loss that can be done anywhere. They target your chest, shoulders, and triceps while engaging your core for added calorie burn.

"Building muscle helps with long-term weight loss and maintenance," says Mentus. "Muscle burns more calories at rest than fat, so by adding muscle, it increases your daily caloric expenditure without needing to add any more exercise. If you can't perform a standard pushup, then start on your knees or with your hands elevated on something to lower the resistance."

3 Pull-ups

Pull-ups are a true test of upper-body strength and an effective way to sculpt muscle while burning calories. Mentus tells us, "Another great exercise for building upper-body muscle, pull-ups will build the upper back muscles, shoulders, and arms. The muscle will help with weight loss, but building a strong upper back helps with posture and will make most other exercises easier as it creates more stability in the upper body."

4 Lunges

Lunges strengthen your legs and improve balance and stability, ensuring a well-rounded workout routine for weight loss. "Lunges help to work each leg individually and will develop the glutes and quads mainly. They're also great for getting the heart rate up when done for big sets or walking lunges for longer distances," explains Mentus.

5 Squats

Squats are a compound exercise powerhouse. They engage multiple muscle groups while working your lower body, including quads, hamstrings, and glutes, helping you build strength while burning calories.

"Heavy squats can help release more testosterone which helps greatly with weight loss and muscle growth," says Mentus. "Even if done with just body weight, squats are still a very effective exercise for weight loss. If you have trouble going to full depth with squats, use a box or step as a target to allow you to go a little lower."

6 Yoga

This mindfulness practice can support healthy weight loss by reducing stress while improving flexibility, balance, and muscle tone.

"Yoga helps lower stress levels, specifically cortisol. When cortisol levels are high in the body, it makes it harder to lose fat and can cause more cravings for carbs, causing overeating. Incorporating a stress-relieving activity like yoga can create a greater benefit outside the gym than just burning overall calories," says Mentus.

7 Stair Climbers

Stair climber workouts are a fantastic calorie-burning option that targets your thighs and glutes while elevating your heart rate.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mentus says, "The stair climber is a tried and true method for bodybuilders who want to cut fat. If you've ever climbed a flight of stairs and got out of breath, imagine doing that for 20 to 30 minutes and you'll see how that can be a challenging workout. Also, stair climbers are a great alternative for those who want to avoid the impact of running."

8 Cycling

Whether outdoors or on a stationary bike, cycling is an effective low-impact exercise that torches calories and improves cardiovascular health.

"Spin classes are famous for burning over 1,000 calories in one hour," states Mentus. "That kind of caloric burn each day (in addition to a proper diet) will greatly aid in weight loss. It also has a low impact on the joints and will help to grow lower body muscles."

9 Rowing

Rowing engages your entire body while providing a challenging cardio workout that blasts calories and promotes weight loss.

"The glutes, quads, hamstrings, back, and arms will all be used with each stroke of the rower," explains Mentus. "This combines strength and cardio with generating lots of force with each pull and simultaneously working the heart and lungs."

10 Swimming

Swimming is one of the best low-impact exercises that delivers an incredible cardio workout without impacting your joints.

"Swimming involves the full body, has a low impact on the joints, and the water provides resistance for the muscles to work against constantly. When done in colder water, the body will burn even more calories as it works to keep warm," says Mentus.

11 Walking

Simple yet effective, walking is a powerful tool for weight loss. Plus, it's easy on the joints and accessible to nearly everyone.

"Walking at a fast pace can help to target fat loss better than high-intensity exercise," says Mentus. "It keeps the heart rate in a zone where fat is the main energy source versus carbs when the heart rate is much higher. Aim for at least 10,000 steps a day."