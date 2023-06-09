7 Quick Daily Exercises To Melt Stubborn Body Fat After 30

When it seems like you're doing all the right things with diet and exercise, and stubborn body fat still won't budge, it's time to reevaluate your process. Of course, what works for one person may not work for someone else, so it's all about finding just the right tricks, tips, and habits that are the most efficient for you and your needs. Some areas of the body are much trickier to lose fat in than others, but we're here today with several daily exercises to melt stubborn body fat after 30, brought to you by fitness pros. Try them out in your own routine, and hopefully, you will see a noticeable difference.

As you grow into your 30s, you may start to notice that preserving lean muscle mass and losing weight is much more challenging than it used to be in your 20s. Your plans and to-dos from family obligations and social get-togethers to work commitments and chores always seem to build up in your hectic, never-ending schedule. But carving out time for healthy habits like prepping healthy meals in advance for the week, establishing a solid nighttime routine, relaxing your mind with yoga or meditation, and getting your workout on are all ways you can boost your weight loss efforts and lead your best, healthiest life.

So read on to learn what the experts have to say about the best quick daily exercises to melt stubborn body fat after 30. And when you're finished, be sure to check out the 5 Strength Exercises Men Should Do Every Day To Stay Fit.

1. Reverse Lunges

Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, a fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder, recommends adding reverse lunges to your routine if you want to melt stubborn body fat. To begin, take a long stride back so that both knees form 90-degree angles at the bottom of the lunge. Then, press your body back up using your front leg. Complete two to three sets of five to 10 reps for each leg.

2. Pushups

Next up on Yeung's recommendations are classic pushups. For this exercise, assume a pushup/high plank position by placing your hands shoulder-width apart. Your wrists should be in line with your shoulders. Extend your feet back so you're on the balls of your feet and your body forms a straight line; don't dip your lower back or allow your hips to sag. Once you're in the correct position, bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground. Push yourself back up. Complete two to three sets of five to 10 reps.

RELATED: 7 Exercises That Hit & Tone Your Belly at Every Single Angle

3. Kettlebell Swings

As the name states, you'll need a kettlebell for this exercise. Begin in a deadlift position by placing a kettlebell a few feet in front of your body. Next, Yeung instructs, "Hike the kettlebell back between your legs like a center in football and explosively drive your hips forward. Imagine propelling the kettlebell to a target in front of you." Make sure your arms remain relaxed. Complete two to three sets of eight to 10 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4. Bear Crawls

Yeung also suggests bear crawls as being a helpful exercise to melt away body fat. To set up, get on all fours by placing your hands below your shoulders and your knees beneath your hips. Don't let your knees touch the floor, though—keep them about an inch above it. "Crawl forward by taking a small step with your right arm and left leg at the same time and alternate. Keep your hips low and your head up," Yeung says. Complete two to three sets of 10-to-20-yard crawls.

RELATED: 8 No-Equipment Exercises To Get a Slim & Slender Body Fast

5. Medicine Ball Slams with a Rotation

The next few exercises have a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) element and are recommended by Denise Chakoian, owner and founder of CORE Cycle.Fitness.Lagree, certified personal trainer, cancer exercise specialist, and boutique fitness consultant.

For medicine ball slams with a rotation, begin by planting your feet hip-width distance apart. Hold a medicine ball in your hands, and twist your body to your left side as you toss the ball to a wall. Perform the same on your right side. "This can be done with 15 ball throws, or using 45 seconds to a minute," Chakoian says. "When completing this exercise, use your entire trunk (into rotation with hips to develop power, and use the core in a dynamic method)."

6. "Quick" Cardio

Now, gear up for some "quick" cardio with jump squats, skaters, and high knees. Chakoian recommends doing these three exercises in a row. Complete 30 seconds of each to make up one minute and 30 seconds of a "high-intensity cardio burst."

RELATED: The 6 Best Strength Exercises to "Cinch" Your Waist

7. Low Planks (with a Saw)

Last but not least, we'll wrap up with low planks with a saw. Place your forearms on the ground shoulder-width apart, and come up to the balls of your feet so you're in a low plank. Slowly move your body forward and back using your shoulders to make a "saw" effect, Chakoian explains. "This is a great core exercise, [challenging] the lower to mid and transverse abdominals," Chakoian adds.